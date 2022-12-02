ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday.

The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.”

The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death.

Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said.

Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance.

Offset threw dollar bills in the air saying, “We’re doing this for Takeoff.” He performed hit songs including “Clout” and “Bad and Boujie.”

Rapper Offset performs at a party at Art Basel on Dec. 2, 2022.
Offset’s wife Cardi B was also in attendance for the performance.

Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos along with Offset and Quavo, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston after a squabble broke out over a game of dice on Nov. 1.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28.

Offset spoke out on Takeoff’s death days after he died, sharing that he was in an “unbearable” amount of pain.

Offset remembered his cousin Takeoff, who was murdered on Nov. 1, during the performance.

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote in a statement at the time.  “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

The “Clout” rapper shared how much he wished he could hug, laugh, smoke, and perform with Takeoff one last time.

Offset shared that he was in an unbearable amount of pain after Takeoff’s death.
Getty Images for TVG

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, wrote. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset attended Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” ceremony in Atlanta on Nov. 11 with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Drake, Gucci Mane, CeeLo Green, City Girls, Russell Simons and Lil Yachty.

Cardi, 30, shared how difficult it’s been for both her and Offset to lose their dear friend.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” this week, adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf–kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’”

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, also mourned Takeoff’s death.
Getty Images for TVG

She continued, “We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued. “We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.”

Cardi, who is gearing up to perform at Miami’s nightclub Story on Saturday night, also shared several photos to Instagram to pay tribute to Takeoff.

She and Offset, who got married in 2017, share two kids: Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1.

Comments / 4

Pamela Carr
2d ago

Praying for you and your family!Staying busy is good, Takeoff is watching over you forever 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ RIHP Angel 🕊️🕊️🌷😔

Reply
5
