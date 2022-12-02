ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia Tech ekes out late win over rival Georgia

Miles Kelly's running one-hander in the lane with 23.8 seconds left lifted Georgia Tech to a 79-77 victory over visiting Georgia on Tuesday in Atlanta. Kelly, who scored all 17 of his points in the second half, made a 3-pointer with his team trailing 77-73 with 1:04 left before hitting the game-winning shot on the Yellow Jackets' next possession.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ghost Bike honors Allen Thompson, serves as sign to watch for cyclists

JACKSON — On Nov. 3, Allen Thompson left his home in the Oak Ridge subdivision of Jackson to ride his bicycle, something he did often after work. That day, Thompson lost his life in an accident at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 and Shiloh Road, less than a mile from his home.
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter (copy)

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Christopher Matthew Baker♦ , 29, Waters...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Magistrate Court

Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022:. • Donald Rivers Waits on a charge of Criminal Damage to Property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy