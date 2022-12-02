Read full article on original website
About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
Judge-exec has Caldwell County Courthouse shining with Christmas spirit
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people. The attention-getting display is the...
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her...
Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past Providence 79-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 25 Villanova to a 79-54 win over Providence on Sunday. Seigrist was 12-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (7-2, 1-1 Big...
