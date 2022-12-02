Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company's dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high.
Motley Fool
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola's beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb's business model is built to withstand economic downturns.
3 Stocks Every Investor Should Add to Their Watchlist This Week
With significant growth registered in the third quarter, investor confidence has been uplifted. Hence, quality stocks with solid growth prospects, such as Amgen (AMGN), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), and Dole...
3 Dow Stocks That Are Phenomenal End-of-Year Buys
The Dow Jones Industrial Average contains three amazing deals hiding in plain sight for opportunistic investors.
moneyweek.com
7 sin stocks to buy yielding up to 8%!
Sin stocks, such as companies in the gambling, alcohol, tobacco and defence sectors are widely deemed ethically dubious. But they are highly profitable and boast solid long-term prospects, that's why investors should consider investing in these businesses.
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 42.6% and 68.5% to Buy Before They Rebound in 2023
Right now is a great time to buy shares of top healthcare businesses that are performing a lot better than their stock prices suggest. Inari Medical has been beaten down 42.6% from its peak, but demand for its blood clot removal devices is higher than ever. Doximity runs a social...
Attention investors: Here's your year-end financial to-do list | Retire on Track
Many of us are beginning to wind down work for the year and make plans for next year. For many people, this time of year means pushing off decisions and activity until after the new year. But between the holiday celebrations and spending time with family, consider handling some critical annual financial tasks that can make a big difference down the road. ...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in December
Investing in growth stocks can be an excellent way to increase your wealth. That said, you have to be willing to accept a higher degree of volatility when investing in growth stocks. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 2, 2022.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month
After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO),...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022
MercadoLibre not only copes with challenges, but also thrives on them. PayPal's valuation is too cheap, considering its strong fundamentals. Microsoft trades well below its average P/E ratio, offering a great entry point.
