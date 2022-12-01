Dec. 3—EAU CLAIRE — Five area residents face a total of 23 criminal charges in connection with a shooting last spring near the parking lot of an Eau Claire gas station. Charges have been filed in Eau Claire County Court against Tommie R. Crayton, 37, and Christy J. Kahl, 46, both of 717 Forest St., Ramon V. Mitchell, 37, 863 Kari Drive, Daenil T. Montgomery, 25, of Stanley, and Taylor A. Simpson, 32, 609 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls.

