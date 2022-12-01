Read full article on original website
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Two $50,000 Powerball Tickets, 1 Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two Powerball players and a Take 5 player won big this weekend, lottery officials announced Sunday. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s drawing. They were sold at MF Discount on Church Avenue in Brooklyn and at Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in […]
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Magic at the Amaze Light Festival
Don’t you just love this time of year! There are so many magical moments to enjoy with your kids, including the magical new Amaze Light Festival! Held at Citi Field in Queens, the Amaze Light Festival features millions of lights located in over 50,000-square-feet of space. This includes larger-than-life displays with lights and beautifully illuminated-themed worlds located throughout the space.
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
longisland.com
Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays
County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
