What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
Benzinga
Will iPhone Have A Challenger? OnePlus Co-Founder Says New Smartphone Will Take On Apple In US
Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, is planning to take on Apple Inc. AAPL in the U.S. by bringing a new Nothing smartphone to the market. What Happened: Nothing, a U.K.-based consumer tech startup, is in early conversations with U.S. carriers about launching a new smartphone in the country, according to CNBC.
voguebusiness.com
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
Online Betting Remains Bellwether Proving Ground for Real-Time Payments
Instant payments are increasingly what move the needle for sports bettors. The global sports betting industry is widely projected to deliver outsized growth in the coming years as digital transformation serves as the industry’s primary accelerant and consumers spend more time on their phones and get more comfortable with digital payments and wallets.
Harnessing B2B Marketing Trends to Build a Powerful Wholesale Experience for Retailers
2023 is almost here! This means fresh initiatives and opportunities to advance your wholesale B2B channels, strengthen existing relationships with retailers, and open new doors. There are some exciting trends emerging across the B2B landscape, including rethinking how a B2B system can function, incorporating micro-influencer marketing into the B2B experience, and offering augmented-reality experiences to buyers.
Intuit Buys SeedFi to Help Credit Karma Customers Build Credit
Global FinTech giant Intuit is looking to bolster its credit building business by acquiring . The parent company of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma announced that it planned to combine SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology with Credit Karma, which has already been partnering with the San Francisco-based startup since last year in its efforts to help consumers improve their financial standing and credit scores.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SideUp raises $1.2M to grow its e-commerce support platform
The startup has also expanded to Saudi Arabia, where it will be headquartered henceforth, after raising $1.2 million seed funding. This latest round had the participation of Launch Africa VC, 500 Global, Riyadh Angels, Alex Angels, Al Tuwaijri Fund and Saudi angel investor Faisal AlAbdulsalam. SideUp founder and CEO Waleed...
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
aiexpress.io
Venture Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Businesses
Enterprise Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Companies. Enterprise capitalists are stepping in to assist companies drive digital transformation practices. Change is inevitable for companies. Leaders should continually analyze the market and create methods that will assist them ship avant-garde enterprise capabilities. Many corporations battle to align...
EBA: Banks Need to Understand Real-Time Data Use
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) says banks need a greater understanding of real-time data. That’s according to a report released Thursday (Dec. 1) by the EBA, on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the association’s Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG). The...
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
