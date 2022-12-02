Read full article on original website
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
Lucid is offering employees $18,000 discounts to buy its cars by the end of the year, tries to rack up orders
The program could help Lucid juice delivery numbers before the year's end as it ramps up production of its flagship Air sedan.
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service.
Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023
Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Costco’s Return Policy Has One Big Catch, A Former Member Reveals
From unique deals to the art of buying products you need in bulk, there are countless reasons why many of us love shopping at Costco. Members are able to try tasty free samples and benefit from sales on numerous items from food to to electronics to toys to jewelry. While Costco shoppers can keep their memberships for years, there is one habit that can lead the chain to quickly revoke one’s membership, as Insider reports.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
Shoppers: Grocery store prices are a "little crazy" ahead of the holidays
Some shoppers told News 3 they're feeling the strain on their wallets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As customers ring up their meal items, they'll likely see higher totals on their receipts.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
