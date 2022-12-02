Read full article on original website
Court Orders FinTech Block to Provide Emails to CFPB
A federal court has ruled that FinTech Block must provide information to a regulator. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seeking emails to and from Brian Grassadonia — the co-creator of Block’s Cash App payment platform — as part of an investigation into how Block handles customer complaints about fraud and errors, Reuters reported Thursday (Dec. 1).
US Authorities Ask Crypto Firms for Information About FTX
Firms that worked with FTX are reportedly being asked to voluntarily give information to U.S. authorities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), separately, have asked crypto trading firms and investors for information about, and their communications with, select FTX employees and associates, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 2).
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
DOJ Seeks Independent Examiner for FTX
The U.S. Department of Justice wants an independent examiner to look into FTX. In a Thursday (Dec. 1) filing in bankruptcy court, U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vera said that while John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX CEO as part of the bankruptcy proceedings — and the company’s new management had done valuable preliminary work, “the questions at stake here are simply too large and too important to be left to an internal investigation.”
Missouri man reportedly admits to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS — A man in Missouri reportedly admitted to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for the last 26 years, officials say. Reginald Bagley, 62, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a felony charge of stealing money belonging to the United States, according to a news release from the Justice Department.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
BBC
Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
FTX Bankruptcy Sparks Worldwide Disputes Between Governments and New CEO
The fall of FTX has reportedly set off clashes between its CEO and overseas regulators. John J. Ray III took over as FTX's chief executive last month after the firm declared bankruptcy, and soon made headlines for saying the firm was the worst-run company he'd seen in his 40 years of corporate turnaround experience.
A snapshot of the world’s nuclear weapons—and how the numbers are changing
An American ballistic missile submarine received supplies from an MV-22 Osprey aircraft in August, 2018. US NavyA new Pentagon report offers a look at how one arsenal is shifting.
thedefiant.io
SBF Reveals FTX Was Selling Assets That Didn’t Exist
In a live Twitter Space on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to suggest that FTX was selling clients Bitcoin that did not exist. During the conversation with Ran Neuner, the host of the Crypto Banter podcast, Bankman-Fried sought to explain why customers’ ssets were missing on FTX’s spot exchange when the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 in the U.S..
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Thales Intros Voice Payment Card for Visually Impaired
Thales has introduced a Voice Payment Card for the visually impaired. First revealed in September, the assistive technology has now been certified by Visa and Mastercard, Thales announced on Thursday (Dec. 1). Setting the stage for Thales’ bank and FinTech clients to start issuing the cards, a press release stated...
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
EBA: Banks Need to Understand Real-Time Data Use
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) says banks need a greater understanding of real-time data. That’s according to a report released Thursday (Dec. 1) by the EBA, on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the association’s Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG). The...
hstoday.us
Air Marshals Threatening to Refuse Border Deployments May Be Insider Threats, Says Air Marshal Association
Federal air marshals who are vowing to refuse assignments to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the southwest border should be “investigated as an insider threat,” the largest air marshal labor organization said in response to “mutiny” threats from a rival organization. Beginning last month,...
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit opportunities fund ‘rebranded existing grants’
Rishi Sunak’s government was accused of “smoke and mirrors” after it emerged that a Brexit opportunities fund used money already committed through other schemes.Mr Sunak launched a £1.4bn Global Britain Investment Fund (GBIF) in 2021 when he was chancellor aimed at “seizing the opportunities of Brexit”.But some funding allocated under existing schemes was “rebadged” under the post-Brexit GBIF banner, according to the Financial Times – citing documents shared under a FOI request.The newspaper said that in at least one case money was committed to a firm before the GBIF was launched in April, though new money was “added in” after...
