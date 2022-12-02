The U.S. Department of Justice wants an independent examiner to look into FTX. In a Thursday (Dec. 1) filing in bankruptcy court, U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vera said that while John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX CEO as part of the bankruptcy proceedings — and the company’s new management had done valuable preliminary work, “the questions at stake here are simply too large and too important to be left to an internal investigation.”

2 DAYS AGO