Related
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
Vodafone boss to step down after sharp drop in share price
The Vodafone chief executive, Nick Read, is to step down after failing to reverse a sharp fall in the company’s share price, as the telecoms company launches steep cost cuts and potential job losses. Read, a two-decade Vodafone veteran who has run the company since 2018, has been ousted...
Will iPhone Have A Challenger? OnePlus Co-Founder Says New Smartphone Will Take On Apple In US
Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, is planning to take on Apple Inc. AAPL in the U.S. by bringing a new Nothing smartphone to the market. What Happened: Nothing, a U.K.-based consumer tech startup, is in early conversations with U.S. carriers about launching a new smartphone in the country, according to CNBC.
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
FTX Collapse Renews Microscope on Tether Stablecoin Backing
Tether, an asset-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin, has been lending its coins to customers. That’s according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) today (Dec. 1). Tether, which is also known as USDT, is a stablecoin, or a cryptocurrency that, rather than fluctuating in value, is “pegged” to the U.S. Dollar (USD) stablecoin, meaning that each Tether is supposedly backed in value 1:1 with one USD or the equivalent.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
Planet and NomuPay Team to Help Asia’s Hotel Industry
Planet and NomuPay have teamed to help Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry expand its services. Planet, an Irish payments software provider, announced the collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying its work with payment platform NomuPay would help hotels and food and beverage companies in the region. “Consumer expectations have changed significantly...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
A snapshot of the world’s nuclear weapons—and how the numbers are changing
An American ballistic missile submarine received supplies from an MV-22 Osprey aircraft in August, 2018. US NavyA new Pentagon report offers a look at how one arsenal is shifting.
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
FTX Bankruptcy Sparks Worldwide Disputes Between Governments and New CEO
The fall of FTX has reportedly set off clashes between its CEO and overseas regulators. John J. Ray III took over as FTX's chief executive last month after the firm declared bankruptcy, and soon made headlines for saying the firm was the worst-run company he'd seen in his 40 years of corporate turnaround experience.
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.
