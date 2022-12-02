Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
wvxu.org
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide
On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WLWT 5
Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Was complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case?
Was a complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case? The Citizen Complaint Authority is "concerned" about a defense attorney's request to withdraw her client's complaint.
Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
Cincinnati City Council passes 'Complete Streets' ordinance
As Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys puts it, roads haven't been designed with people in mind, this law seeks to change that.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
CPS Mother Tired of Frequent Gun Threats: "Homeschool These Kids"
Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Dec. 1 after a gun threat was made against the school.
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 3 injured after overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Three people are injured after an overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Shortly after midnight, shots rang out on East Liberty Street near Walnut Street. Cincinnati police say one of the victims was shot four times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This content is imported from...
WLWT 5
2 Cincinnati men sentenced in nationwide foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI — A federal jury has convicted two individuals from Cincinnati of participating in a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded hundreds of homeowners across the country. According to court documents, defendants scammed 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States. The defendants preyed on homeowners who had defaulted on...
Fox 19
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A co-conspirator in the slaying of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis plotted the alleged murder from behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale. Hollis was shot...
WLWT 5
Report of crash with injuries on Paxton at Wasson in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with injuries on Paxton Avenue at Wasson Road in Oakley. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Cincinnati murder suspect, alleged fentanyl trafficker arrested in Miami, Florida
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Cincinnati who allegedly caused a SWAT standoff at a downtown garage last month is behind bars. He was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to Cincinnati police. Jvonnie Chandler, 26, had outstanding warrants on a fentanyl trafficking indictment in...
WLWT 5
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Section Road in Roselawn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
