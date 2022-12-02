Read full article on original website
Vogue
British Vogue And Dries Van Noten Hosted An Intimate Dinner In Celebration Of Its New Fragrance Collection
Inside the new Belvedere Restaurant in London’s Holland Park, British Vogue’s European beauty and wellness director, Jessica Diner, and deputy director, Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham, hosted an intimate dinner with Dries Van Noten in celebration of its new Impossible Combinations fragrance collection. Event designer Alice Wilkes transformed...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Vogue
The Best Backstage Photos From The Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023 Show In Giza
Kim Jones knows how to put on a show, and for pre-fall 2023 he took Dior Men on the road to one of the seven wonders of the world – The Great Pyramids – in Giza, Egypt. At dusk, the desert sand was illuminated with radiating lights as capes and kilts, futuristic stormtrooper boots and helmets, and outerwear printed in outer space images walked down the runway. Acielle Tanbetova was there to capture all the action before the show. Scroll through the best backstage photos from the Dior Men pre-fall 2023 show.
Vogue
From Lucia’s Pretty Woman Moment To Jack’s Love Island Aesthetic, The White Lotus’s Costume Designer Breaks Down Season 2’s Key Looks
The White Lotus’s second season has lived up to its critically-acclaimed first instalment in many senses: Mike White’s razor-sharp depiction of the deluded one percent, this time sunning themselves on the beaches of Sicily instead of Hawaii; barnstorming performances from a talented set of newcomers to the series; the triumphant return of Jennifer Coolidge’s deranged heiress Tanya, funnier and more tragic than ever before; and the impeccable costuming which ensures that we know exactly who all of these characters are before they’ve even said a single word.
Vogue
All Of The Stars At British Vogue’s Forces For Change Dinner At The Londoner
The stars came out in force on 4 December to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. First launched in the September 2019 issue guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, over the last three years, Forces For Change has grown into a fully fledged movement, allowing Vogue to spotlight individuals across fashion, culture and politics who are fighting for much-needed positive change.
Vogue
Everything The Princess Of Wales Has Worn In Boston
Conscious designers? Tick. The best of British? Tick. Vintage Chanel? Tick. So far, the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe for her high-profile trip to Boston with Prince William has been hitting all the right notes when it comes to showcasing royal style overseas. Kate landed on US soil (the couple’s...
Vogue
Would Emma Corrin’s Lady Chatterley Shop At Reformation?
Let’s be honest: the romance in period dramas is reliably great, but the fashion is rarely relatable or easily imitated. Shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey tend to favour broad costume dressing, opting for creating pieces solely for the camera over scavenging out in the real world and curating garments. It makes sense for the escapist works. The chief goal is pulling viewers into binge-worthy pastiches of the past. But here’s the major trade-off: rarely can you imagine yourself in the characters’ shoes. Literally. The clothes are meant to draw you into the rich, immersive worlds, not provide inspiration for your next haul.
Vogue
2022: The Year That Denim Reached The Red Carpet
Amidst the frothy gowns and naked dresses that dominated the red carpet this year, there was an unexpected preference for denim. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears might spring to mind, but this year’s best looks were less kitsch, more fashion-forward (no fedoras in sight). Euphoria star Hunter Schafer looked...
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doubled Up On Glamorous Gowns For The Kennedy Centre Honours
At the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours this past weekend, actor George Clooney was honoured for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
Vogue
Introducing Pantone’s 2023 Colour Of The Year – Welcome to the Magentaverse!
Vigor. Progression. Strength. Nature. Renewal. These were just a few of the words that recurred when Vogue checked in with the leading lights at Pantone – the globally-recognised sorter and systemiser of colour – to discover which amongst its thousands-strong spectrum has been identified as its Colour of the Year for 2023.
