ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Letter: Midterms were defeat for efforts to rein in bigger fed gov’t

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

The headline read, “We have an obligation to remember, honor veterans.” What is the best way to do so? The answer is easy: it’s to vote. Our veterans who fought for our country did so to make sure we have a voice. And we repay their sacrifice by voting at a 50 percent clip.

My predictions of a Republican wave in the midterm election did not occur nationally. I must admit I was quite disappointed. I am disappointed that other Americans do not see the threats to our republic as I do. I am disappointed that so many prefer to want a larger and larger federal government. And I’m disappointed that so many take their liberty for granted and don’t care enough to vote.

Michael Worthington’s column about independent voters as the biggest winners in the midterm elections was naive at best. He suggests the middle ground won, that the result of the Nov. 8 election was a check on extremes in both parties.

He surely does not understand the determination of the left or the downward spiral and strain that is occurring in almost every aspect of our most beloved nation due to the ever-growing federal government. It seems he, like most Americans, are caught in some fairy tale believing everything will miraculously always be fine.

Politics has some similarities to the game of tug of war. A draw would be two teams of equal strength pulling from different sides, teams pulling from the center where the strength is. However if one team gets an advantage from their anchor, then the other team will counter balance and the center will grow soft and the outer wings will pull harder.

For over a century the left has been moving their anchor further and further away from center. The Republicans, meanwhile, have allowed their resistance to slacken — either to enjoy the fruits of the deep state or because of a lack of will to fight. Many times Republicans have veered from conservative principles. This has resulted in the slow systemic transformational growth of the federal government.

I see the extremes today as the left looking to continue their assault on the states and the people by continuing to increase the power of the federal government. While the extreme on the right is finally trying to fight for the principles of our founding and the right of liberty, they are fighting for smaller government. This clearly is about two very different paths for our country. It is truly two sides pulling in opposite directions.

I could try to put into my own words but I will use Supreme Court Justice Janice Rogers Brown’s quote from 1999: “Where government advances — and it advances relentlessly — freedom is imperiled, community impoverished, religion marginalized and civilization itself jeopardized. I am not preaching anarchy. A little government is necessary, but a little government goes a long way. Humongous government is not a good thing. In the modern welfare state, the source of wealth and power is the government. Government acts as a giant siphon, extracting wealth, creating privilege and power and redistributing it.”

Justice Brown sums up what is occurring in our nation today perfectly. The main culprit is the Democratic Party. But other culpable entities include the bureaucracy, lobbyists, the media, corporate America, the old guard in the Republican Party and each group’s choice of excessive lust of power over morality.

Until everyone understands that big government is the true threat to our liberty, we will fail to continue our advancement as a free people. We the people must tow our portion of the line and hold the government accountable to keep the fruits our ancestors fought so hard to achieve from withering.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Daily Advance

Letter: Xi's 'zero-COVID' lockdowns help him consolidate power

Regarding China’s lockdown of millions in its “zero-COVID” fight, I don’t think people understand what is really going on with China’s seemingly heroic efforts to eradicate COVID. COVID is a gift sent by Mao Tse Tung from beyond the grave to Xi Jinping, China’s current dictator. Mao locked down the country during the long Cultural Revolution while he consolidated absolute power. Xi is getting practice doing the same. Vladimir Lenin...
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Supreme Court must regain trust with ethics

Unlike other federal judges, the justices on the Supreme Court are subject to no code of conduct. It is time for the court, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., to set ethics standards for itself that are transparent, consistent and actually work. At stake is no less than its legitimacy, which has been battered by growing public doubts that it truly operates as an apolitical arbiter of the law. Washington is populated by countless power couples, and conflicts of interest — or appearances...
The Daily Advance

Rob Schofield: Anti-LGBTQ+ violence and politicians linked

It’s an age-old, chicken-and-egg discussion: Is it extant societal forces of exclusion, hatred and reaction that give rise to authoritarian politicians who in turn foment division, prejudice, and violence? Ir does it work the other way around? A global survey reveals compelling examples of both scenarios in action. It’s hard to imagine the repressive religious fundamentalism and secular authoritarianism we see enforced today in many modern nations if there weren’t...
The Daily Advance

Editorial: DACA recipients need permanent relief

One of the few issues most Americans can agree on when it comes to the thorny topic of immigration is that longtime residents who were brought into the United States illegally as children should be granted permanent status. Congress should seize the opportunity during the lame-duck session to pass such legislation before the end of the year. With the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy in peril in federal court, California Sen. Alex Padilla has joined other Democratic senators to corral support to pass bipartisan...
The Daily Advance

Tom Campbell: Friedman's talking points make you think

I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool mid-November evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for their acclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and NY Times foreign affairs columnist Tom Friedman. Friedman said little about the midterm elections, instead focusing mainly on foreign affairs. The interviewer started by asking Friedman if the world is still hot, flat and crowded, the title of...
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy