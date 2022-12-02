Letter: Midterms were defeat for efforts to rein in bigger fed gov’t

The headline read, “We have an obligation to remember, honor veterans.” What is the best way to do so? The answer is easy: it’s to vote. Our veterans who fought for our country did so to make sure we have a voice. And we repay their sacrifice by voting at a 50 percent clip.

My predictions of a Republican wave in the midterm election did not occur nationally. I must admit I was quite disappointed. I am disappointed that other Americans do not see the threats to our republic as I do. I am disappointed that so many prefer to want a larger and larger federal government. And I’m disappointed that so many take their liberty for granted and don’t care enough to vote.

Michael Worthington’s column about independent voters as the biggest winners in the midterm elections was naive at best. He suggests the middle ground won, that the result of the Nov. 8 election was a check on extremes in both parties.

He surely does not understand the determination of the left or the downward spiral and strain that is occurring in almost every aspect of our most beloved nation due to the ever-growing federal government. It seems he, like most Americans, are caught in some fairy tale believing everything will miraculously always be fine.

Politics has some similarities to the game of tug of war. A draw would be two teams of equal strength pulling from different sides, teams pulling from the center where the strength is. However if one team gets an advantage from their anchor, then the other team will counter balance and the center will grow soft and the outer wings will pull harder.

For over a century the left has been moving their anchor further and further away from center. The Republicans, meanwhile, have allowed their resistance to slacken — either to enjoy the fruits of the deep state or because of a lack of will to fight. Many times Republicans have veered from conservative principles. This has resulted in the slow systemic transformational growth of the federal government.

I see the extremes today as the left looking to continue their assault on the states and the people by continuing to increase the power of the federal government. While the extreme on the right is finally trying to fight for the principles of our founding and the right of liberty, they are fighting for smaller government. This clearly is about two very different paths for our country. It is truly two sides pulling in opposite directions.

I could try to put into my own words but I will use Supreme Court Justice Janice Rogers Brown’s quote from 1999: “Where government advances — and it advances relentlessly — freedom is imperiled, community impoverished, religion marginalized and civilization itself jeopardized. I am not preaching anarchy. A little government is necessary, but a little government goes a long way. Humongous government is not a good thing. In the modern welfare state, the source of wealth and power is the government. Government acts as a giant siphon, extracting wealth, creating privilege and power and redistributing it.”

Justice Brown sums up what is occurring in our nation today perfectly. The main culprit is the Democratic Party. But other culpable entities include the bureaucracy, lobbyists, the media, corporate America, the old guard in the Republican Party and each group’s choice of excessive lust of power over morality.

Until everyone understands that big government is the true threat to our liberty, we will fail to continue our advancement as a free people. We the people must tow our portion of the line and hold the government accountable to keep the fruits our ancestors fought so hard to achieve from withering.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City