Read full article on original website
Related
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About The Scary Reason Why She And Ozzy Are Leaving America: We ‘Don’t Feel Safe Here’
Sharon Osbourne just made a shock and heart-breaking confession about her and husband Ozzy Osbourne’s future, revealing that they want to leave America because they are worried about their safety! Omg! SHARON OSBOURNE On Why She And OZZY Are L...
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
The Beatles Made a Pact to Visit Each Other After Death, and Paul McCartney Said It Could Be Frightening
Paul McCartney spoke about a pact The Beatles made in their early days. After a band member's death, McCartney half-expected to see him again.
"Oh my God, my face is caved in!" - fan reportedly injured by Axl Rose mic toss
The unfortunate Australian fan was left with a battered face after being struck by a microphone tossed from the stage
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McVie (@christinemcvieofficial)A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of...
A day in the life of Christine McVie was a very nice day indeed
In 2004, the late Christine McVie told us about her quiet life away from Fleetwood Mac: "I watch Law & Order almost every night, and I like Homicide: Life On The Street"
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye
The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
John Corabi: "I don't totally believe Mick's reasons for leaving Mötley"
Ex-Crüe vocalist John Corabi adds that Mick Mars may not have recorded guitar on Motley Crue's later albums
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Paul McCartney Had to Pay to Visit His Childhood Home: ‘I Said No, This Is My House!’
Paul McCartney had not visited his childhood home since he moved out, but he had to pay to visit years later
These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus
If you’re watching season two of The White Lotus, you’ve probably noticed the colorful ceramic heads adorning the resort’s guest rooms. They’re hard to miss because they punctuate a lot of scenes, and the character Ethan asks White Lotus employee Rocco about them in the first episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Stereogum
“Pantera” Play Their First Concert in Over 21 Years
Over the summer, an updated iteration of Pantera announced plans to regroup for a reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years, with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (replacing Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively) joining vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts. On Friday night, the new incarnation performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival outside of Mexico City.
Everything we know about Metallica’s new album so far
From their thrashing new single to charred childhood relics, here's everything you need to know about Metallica’s new album
NME
Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”
Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour. Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023. “We are...
Kerrang
Corrosion Of Conformity, Dawn Ray’d, Zetra and 40 more bands announced for Deserfest London 2023
Already groaning under the weight of a line-up featuring Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, Church Of Misery, Blood Ceremony, Graveyard and loads of others, Desertfest have announced a whopping 43 new additions for 2023's shindig, taking place in Camden May 5 – 7. U.S. heavyweights Corrosion Of Conformity have...
Comments / 0