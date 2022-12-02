ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"

Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed.The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McVie (@christinemcvieofficial)A statement from her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of...
45 Farewell Tours: When Rock Stars Said Goodbye

The idea of announcing a farewell tour has long been a slippery slope. Ozzy Osbourne, the Who, Elton John, Kiss, Phil Collins and Motley Crue are among the many who have made concrete plans to retire from the road. Others, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Eagles singer and drummer Don Henley have hinted at different points that their bands could be approaching an end date but avoided fully committing to road retirement.
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell

For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
“Pantera” Play Their First Concert in Over 21 Years

Over the summer, an updated iteration of Pantera announced plans to regroup for a reunion tour, playing their first shows in 21 years, with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante (replacing Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively) joining vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown on a headlining trek across a number of festivals in North America and Europe, plus their own concerts. On Friday night, the new incarnation performed a 15-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival outside of Mexico City.

