A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head at close range over a VR headset. He has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide and could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. A recently unsealed criminal complaint reveals disturbing details of the killing and the boy’s history of violent and troubling behavior. Rolling Stone is not naming the defendant because of the boy’s young age and is not naming his mother because she is unnamed in the court documents. According to the complaint, the boy initially...

3 DAYS AGO