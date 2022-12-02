Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
I worked from the beach in Mexico for a week without telling my boss. I thought it would be easy.
"Remote work makes anything seem possible," a worker who went on a secret vacation told Insider. "But the reality is, you can't work from anywhere."
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!
The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant lightened her locks for the holiday season Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do. The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face. The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her...
10-Year-Old Shoots Mom Dead, Orders Himself a VR Headset on Her Amazon Account
A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head at close range over a VR headset. He has been charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide and could face a maximum of 60 years in prison. A recently unsealed criminal complaint reveals disturbing details of the killing and the boy’s history of violent and troubling behavior. Rolling Stone is not naming the defendant because of the boy’s young age and is not naming his mother because she is unnamed in the court documents. According to the complaint, the boy initially...
Why women of color are missing from TikTok's 'stay-at-home girlfriend' trend
The trend uplifts women who choose to opt out of the workforce, but it also leaves out women of color.
After Beyoncé's 'Becky With The Good Hair' Lyrics Sparked Cheating Rumors, Rita Ora Has Responded
Rita Ora opened up about being at the center of the rumor mill for "Becky with the good hair" back in 2016.
AOL Corp
‘My girl don’t play’: Cardi B steps out for Offset’s tribute to slain rapper in Miami
Offset paid tribute to Takeoff in Miami with a raucous performance early Friday one month after his cousin’s shocking death. The rapper took the stage at E11EVEN Miami as part of the lineup for “The Art of Nightlife” during Miami Art Week. It was his first show following the unsolved shooting of fellow Migos member outside a downtown Houston bowling alley early Nov. 1.
Allure
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes
Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Kylie Jenner Addresses Criticism for Sharing New Photos of Son During Balenciaga Controversy
"This is why i don’t do this. always something to say," Kylie Jenner commented under an influencer's TikTok video Kylie Jenner is speaking out on claims that she shared a photo of her son to distract fans from the Balenciaga scandal. The makeup mogul, 25, posted a new image of her 9-month-old son — whom she shares with Travis Scott — on Monday. The photo came as Balenciaga received backlash for its "Gift Collection" campaign, which was released earlier this month and featured photos of children holding...
An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B for her butt-baring Halloween costume
Artist aleXsandro Palombo said Cardi B should credit him for her costume, which pays homage to the late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler.
TODAY.com
Mom's easy Elf on the Shelf hack goes viral
Editor’s note: This story may contain spoilers for prying little eyes!. For better or worse, parents around the world are welcoming Elf on the Shelf into their homes this month. But one California mom is hoping to make the lives of adults everywhere just a little bit easier. Mom...
Kanye West Slips On Balenciaga Boots for Shopping With Daughter North West In Adidas Yeezy Sneakers & ‘Donda’ Tribute Shirt
Kanye West and North West were a coordinated father-daughter duo while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 29. The pair spent quality time together at a mall after North’s basketball game earlier that day. Kanye sported all-black attire for the outing. The award-winning rapper and songwriter donned a black zip-up hoodie, which he paired with a simple T-shirt and small bag that was draped around his neck. The “Dark Fantasy” hitmaker complemented both tops with charcoal denim jeans. When it came down to the shoes, Ye slipped into Balenciaga’s Excavator Boot. Crafted in Italy, the pull-on style features a rubber upper and...
Refinery29
I Loved Seeing Black Characters In Wednesday — But They Deserved Better
Wednesday Addams, like so many other characters from the cinematic past, has been reimagined. Netflix’s new original series, Wednesday, debuted last week and the eight-episode saga follows the only daughter in the Addams Family (created by Charles Addams in 1938) as she navigates Nevermore Academy and the secrets that come with it. While burgeoning scream queen Jenna Ortega sports Wednesday’s signature pigtails and dance moves, the character now has a Kubrick stare and her own twisted storyline.
Eiza González makes skinny jeans cool again
Eiza González has steadily risen as a fashion icon, known for her cool accessories and a willingness to try out all sorts of looks and styles. This past weekend, the Mexican actress was spotted getting some coffee in Los Angeles and showing off some skinny jeans, which are...
Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada Denies Cheating on Former Fiancee Raven Ross With Hannah Beth Style: ‘She Is Not My Ex’
Sara Mally/Netflix Sharing his side. Love Is Blind alum Sikiru “SK” Alagbada denied cheating on former fiancée Raven Ross, claiming that they weren't together when he was allegedly dating other women. “All the allegations about me cheating are false,” the MBA student, 34, told Life & Style on Wednesday, November 30, adding that he didn't […]
