hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
Van Ness Wu Discusses How xVESSEL Found Its Way in Footwear
Since its debut in 2018 at INNERSECT in Shanghai, the xVESSEL GOP LOW has been a staple silhouette among sneaker aficionados in Asia. Its signature deconstructed design and reassembled outsole make it one of the most recognizable pieces of footwear in the streets. Led by Van Ness Wu, whose involvement in streetwear dates back to the early 2000s with Triumvir, xVESSEL launched with a collection of softgoods but its GOP LOW has since taken the lead with its hybrid vulcanized-cork construction.
Free & Easy Links with Lusso Cloud For Lavish Lampin' Footwear
As you can likely infer from their name, Free & Easy are about the good life. Their products are sunny in tone and unbothered in style, and their signature, flowing “Don’t Trip” graphic has been spotted on everyone from LeBron James to Pete Davidson and Mac Miller. Since leisure is the name of the game for the brand, they’ve teamed up with Jon Buscemi’s Lusso Cloud for a lavish layout of lampin’ footwear.
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
Essence
Virgil Abloh’s Biggest Creative Moments
We remember the beloved designer, DJ, artistic director, and entrepreneur today on the anniversary of his passing as one of the greatest creative minds of our generation. On November 28, 2021, the world stopped for a moment when it was announced that the Off-White designer and Artistic Director responsible for bringing Louis Vuitton menswear to the top of its game, Virgil Abloh, had passed. Abloh has had one of the most successful careers in fashion and even outside of fashion, permeating his talents into djing, art direction, and product design. He was the first Black designer to head an LVMH house in such a position, and he did so very well. His debut show with Louis Vuitton in 2018 was such a success that it brought him to tears; there are surreal moments experienced as an artist, and surely that was one of them for Abloh.
DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night
DJ Khaled has listed his legendary shoe closet on Airbnb — it will be available for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6 and will cost guests $11 per night.
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.
Peep Pics Of The Run The Jewels & Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration
Not too long ago we reported that a rumored collaboration between Nike and fan favorite rap duo Run The Jewels was in the works and now we’ve gotten a good look at what they have coming down the pike and it’s definitely a standout piece of work. According to Hypebeast, pics of the new Run […] The post Peep Pics Of The Run The Jewels & Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Delish
Starbucks' New Tipping Feature Just Hit An Unexpected Snag
There's a battle of the baristas taking place on TikTok, and it has nothing to do with the proper way to make a macchiato or the number of pumps needed for the perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte. The latest Starbucks drama to hit the social media site stems from the coffee chain's new tip feature.
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
100 Thieves Presents 'Jujutsu Kaisen'-Themed Apparel Collection
Since 2017, lifestyle gaming brand 100 Thieves has connected the worlds of gaming and entertainment with fashion. Between its in-house releases and collaborations with partners such as Gucci, the Drake-backed organization continues to blend popular themes with its design language. Now, for its latest crossover, 100 Thieves has teamed up with Crunchyroll and fan favorite anime and manga Jujutsu Kaisen for a 15-piece capsule of collaborative apparel. The release follows 100 Thieves’ Attack on Titan-themed collection that launched in March.
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
In recent years, luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and American sportswear brand Reebok have come together and combined their iconic themes and silhouettes to create unique footwear that is instantly recognizable as a collaborative project. Last month, the two looked to the Reebok TZ Pump, presenting it in several aged colorways. Now, they have once again reworked the Classic Leather in a finish that pays tribute to the Classic Nylon and Margiela’s iconic Tabi design.
‘Nike Relics’ Auction With Sotheby’s Features Nike Air Force 1 x Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh Sneakers
Nike is getting the Sotheby’s treatment this week with a new auction celebrating its athletic legacy. In a celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary of its Swoosh symbol — and first sneaker, the Waffle Racer — Nike has teamed up with former NFL star Victor Cruz on “Fifty,” a sale of 103 different pieces, first announced in January. Cruz’s curated selection of Nike pieces notably includes two pairs of its Nike x Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh sneakers, including its hit “Air Force 1” style covered in the French label’s “LV” signature monogram. The style — estimated to be worth $150,000–$200,000...
Apartment Therapy
Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
The exec behind Adidas' partnership with Kanye West just released a biodegradable sneaker expected to be a 'game changer' for the industry
Unless Collective on Thursday unveiled a $139 shoe made entirely from plants and minerals. The sneaker could push the industry to be more sustainable.
Freethink
4 gift ideas from the future
For something that’s dominated headlines for the past year, the metaverse can seem like a futuristic domain of technology that’s hard to access. But that’s not exactly true. From virtual reality headsets to a relatively affordable motion-capture suit, we’ve compiled some of the best gifts for people...
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
