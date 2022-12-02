Read full article on original website
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
epicstream.com
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Anticipate Steel Ball Run Adaptation But NOT From Netflix
The final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now out and people are understandably wondering about the franchise's future. Part 6's conclusion naturally has people expecting the anime adaptation of the next manga by Hirohiko Araki. However, they also have specific ideas on what should happen for Steel Ball Run. Fans are making it clear that they don't want Netflix to produce the next anime due to its disastrous handling of Jolyne Cujoh's story.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils New Project Bullet/Bullet Anime for Disney+
Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park is heading a new anime project entitled Project Bullet/Bullet. This comes along with the recent announcement of Disney and Kodansha’s expanded partnership. This new anime was announced yesterday and is produced jointly by Park’s studio E&H Production as well as studio GAGA. Jujutsu...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
Netflix's Wednesday accused of racism for its depiction of Black characters
Netflix series Wednesday has been subjected to criticism online, after being accused by some viewers on social media of racist depictions of Black characters. The show, directed by Tim Burton, has become the number one show on the platform since it arrived on November 23, but some have taken issue with the series on Twitter.It comes down to the roles played by the Black actors in the cast. As some pointed out, Black actors play villains in the series who go up against protagonist Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega). Joy Sunday plays the adversary Bianca Barclay, while Iman Marson...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Into Streaming! How To Watch the Blockbuster 'Top Gun' Sequel
Paramount Pictures announced the Top Gun: Maverick streaming details after a theatrical run of more than six months—and then some. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster broke box office records following its May 2022 release in theaters, raking in $1.45 billion (and counting) overall, with $248 million in its opening weekend alone. It's the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in North America, and it's heading back to theaters for a two-week run starting Friday, Dec. 2, through Dec. 15, 2022.
AOL Corp
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
