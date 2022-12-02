Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” Unveiled
The Billie Eilish Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop soon. Billie Eilish has become one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world over the last few years. Her ascent seemed to come out of nowhere, very fast. Having said that, Eilish has been able to build quite the repertoire when it comes to brand deals.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment
Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
