ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpEPX_0jUtfIEs00

LONDON (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.

The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.

The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”

Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Foals, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo and Paul McCartney — at 80 the festival’s oldest-ever headliner.

John will be 76 when he plays Glastonbury.

John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium — the site of two career-highlight gigs in 1975 — that featured guests including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The valedictory tour began in September 2018 in Pennsylvania with the first of 300-plus dates scheduled worldwide. It was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021 in New Orleans.

The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Music

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS CELEBRATE U2, KNIGHT, GRANT WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden celebrated U2 for their social justice and Amy Grant for the gift of her voice, but he got a bit mushy when paying tribute to Gladys Knight. Biden hosted them for a ceremony at the White House because they were Kennedy Center Honorees, along with actor George Clooney and composer and conductor Tania Leon. Biden told Knight he had all her songs and added, “I speak for all America when I say...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Leader Telegram

St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation

LONDON (AP) — St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London, has been moved to an undisclosed location for modification in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III next year. The move was kept secret for security reasons until the operation was complete, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday. The palace provided no details and didn’t say where the modification work would take place. ...
Leader Telegram

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands but at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones feted for their lifetime of artistic contributions. Actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooney, groundbreaking composer and conductor Tania León, and contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant will join Knight, and the entire crew of U2 in being honored by the John F....
Leader Telegram

Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” ...
The Independent

Celebrities love big age gap romances – but are they as doomed as we claim?

For Halloween this year, Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby. The singer wore a peaked bonnet printed with teddy bears and a matching bib. Her newly announced boyfriend Jesse Rutherford – the lead vocalist of the alt-indie band The Neighbourhood – came dressed as an elderly man. He wore a bald cap, his neck tattoos peeking out from under a cardigan and braces. He looked like a cross between Machine Gun Kelly and Benjamin Button. This odd rendition of a couple’s costume drew immediate backlash from Eilish’s fans, who believed she was poking fun at their widespread concerns about...
Leader Telegram

'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller “Violent Night” debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters. Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in theaters, it would have been one of the weekend's top draws. Last weekend, the streamer — in its first such pact with North...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS CLOONEY, U2 WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden hosted the Kennedy Center Honorees at the White House yesterday: U2, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, conductor Tania Leon and George Clooney — or as Biden called him, “Amal Clooney's husband.” The honorees were given tributes during a gala at Washington's Kennedy Center that will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 28. Among those who showed up for the tributes were Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Mickey Guyton, Garth Brooks and Trisha...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy