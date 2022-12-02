Read full article on original website
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
MCAS 2022: Testing scores show these Western Massachusetts charter schools made gains in learning
By now, most everyone knows that because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students are not where they are supposed to be. Fewer students who took the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests in late spring are meeting expectations compared to students who took the test in the spring of 2019.
Gordon Oakes, Springfield executive, UMass trustee responsible for Mullins Center, dies at 81
DEERFIELD — Gordon N. Oakes Jr., a University of Massachusetts trustee and regional business executive who was president of BayBank Valley and CEO of Monarch Capital, died on Nov. 28. He was 81. As president of Springfield’s BayBank Valley, he helped implement one of the first extensive ATM networks...
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
Swan reelected president of Greater Springfield NAACP
The Greater Springfield Chapter of the NAACP membership reelected Bishop Talbert W. Swan II to his seventh two-year term as president during its biannual elections held Nov. 29. He was first elected in 2010. The NAACP membership also elected the Rev. Mark A. Baymon Sr. as first vice president, Angela...
MCAS 2022: These Pioneer Valley school districts staved off the deepest learning losses throughout the pandemic
Michael Morris, superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, said it took tutoring programs and offering a plethora of courses, but the students in the schools he oversees managed to test at a similar level to where they tested before the pandemic. “It was a testament to our students’ perseverance,”...
Seniors can build kindness in society, Westfield nurse says in workshop series
WESTFIELD — A workshop Susan Dubilo started during her time as a psychiatric nurse has found a new role in Westfield. “Kindness Rules: Five Key Steps to Building Kinder Relationships Within Any American Community” seeks to increase emotional nurturing for seniors in Westfield and surrounding towns. Dubilio, a Westfield resident, works with the Senior Center and said there was interest, with the goal of the elders taking on the role of “wise advisors.”
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
Holyoke proceeds on DPW union contracts; includes raises for all workers
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee recommended approving the newest union contracts for Department of Public Works rank-and-file and supervisors. If passed, the agreement calls for a bump in hourly rates. The committee recommended accepting the agreement between The Board of Public Works and United Food and...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000
Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job
WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home
Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
