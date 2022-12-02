ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
MassLive.com

Swan reelected president of Greater Springfield NAACP

The Greater Springfield Chapter of the NAACP membership reelected Bishop Talbert W. Swan II to his seventh two-year term as president during its biannual elections held Nov. 29. He was first elected in 2010. The NAACP membership also elected the Rev. Mark A. Baymon Sr. as first vice president, Angela...
MassLive.com

Seniors can build kindness in society, Westfield nurse says in workshop series

WESTFIELD — A workshop Susan Dubilo started during her time as a psychiatric nurse has found a new role in Westfield. “Kindness Rules: Five Key Steps to Building Kinder Relationships Within Any American Community” seeks to increase emotional nurturing for seniors in Westfield and surrounding towns. Dubilio, a Westfield resident, works with the Senior Center and said there was interest, with the goal of the elders taking on the role of “wise advisors.”
MassLive.com

Holyoke proceeds on DPW union contracts; includes raises for all workers

HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee recommended approving the newest union contracts for Department of Public Works rank-and-file and supervisors. If passed, the agreement calls for a bump in hourly rates. The committee recommended accepting the agreement between The Board of Public Works and United Food and...
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000

Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MassLive.com

Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job

WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home

Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

