Turnovers set the stage in Heritage Hall’s 3A title win

EDMOND - Lots of offense, lots of points and lots of drama filled in Heritage Hall’s win against Metro Christian that gave the Chargers the 2022 Class 3A state championship Thursday night.

Those are always big factors when a game finishes with a basketball-like score of 72-56, and sets a record for the most points scored by both teams combined in a state championship game.

But a major factor for the Chargers in their defeat of the Patriots was turnovers. Heritage Hall forced six - four fumbles and two interceptions.

Two fumbles were recovered in the end zone for touchdowns, which just happened to be the first two of the game, giving the Chargers a 14-0 lead just less than two minutes in. The other two set up two more TDs.

Just one of the picks set up another Heritage Hall TD.

Interestingly, Heritage Hall would start the game with a turnover after moving the ball to the Metro 38-yard line.

Quarterback Andy Bass ran 22 yards to the Patriot 16 before fumbling, in which the Patriots' James Bearden recovered, allowing Metro to take over at its 16.

There would not be any more turnovers committed by the Chargers.

Two plays later, Metro fumbled the ball and junior defensive lineman Charlie Ghaniabadi recovered the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. It was 7-0 with 10:03 left.

“That play was a crazy play; I don’t even know what happened,“ Ghaniabadi said. “I was lined up in the gap, and the quarterback and the center must have messed up on the snap.

"My running back, River Faulkner, blew him up and caused me to be able to one-hand that ball and take it in for a touchdown.”

Metro would fumble again on the ensuing kickoff with freshman Jerrod Williams landing on the ball past the goal line. Not one second ticked off the clock and it was 14-0.

Spurred by their miscues, the Patriots, known for being among the top offenses in the state, moved quickly to respond with their first TD of the game, which was a 23-yard pass from Kirk Francis to Breck Nauman.

But Heritage Hall answered back quickly with not just one, but another pair of scores.

Bass guided his team in two plays from the 13 to Metro's 1, before Faulkner scored from there, making it a 21-7 game.

Then the Patriots got the ball back, but the drive did not last. From his 29, Francis threw a pass that was batted away by a Chargers’ lineman and Cooper Cookson intercepted it, putting his team in business at the Metro 16.

In four plays, Faulkner scored from 5 yards and it was 28-7 with 6:18 left, not even halfway through the first quarter, although close.

By that point, the Heritage Hall defense said they could see discouragement in Metro's players.

The Patriots' Tagg Campbell did dart down the right sideline on a 66-yard pass after catching a short pass from Francis before the opening period ended and it was 28-14.

“We were planning on this game being a shootout,” Ghaniabadi said. “But we knew their defense couldn’t handle our offense in running the ball, so I knew we would get a touchdown sooner or later.”

There would be stretches when it looked as if Metro was gaining momentum and even appeared looking as if it might pull out a comeback.

But for the most part, it spent the rest of the game trying to catch up.

When it did look as if the Patriots started to command the flow despite being behind, Heritage Hall would stun by forcing another turnover.

With Metro down 35-20, it had fielded an HH punt at its 25 with 3:24 left in the first half.

But a bad snap led to a fumble and Zach Fetrow quickly picked it up for the Chargers.

On the next play, Bass ran around the left side for a 19-yard TD, making it 41-20.

The score was 44-27 at halftime in the Chargers' favor.

The Patriots drew within 10 points after Campbell scored from 8 yards a little over three minutes into the second quarter.

On its next possession, Heritage Hall had one of its least stellar moments on offense when they were forced to a three-and-out, commencing a punt. Once again, Metro was looking to take over momentum again, but the Chargers had another surprise.

With the Patriots faced with second-and-5 from the HH 29, junior linebacker Jack Harris sacked Francis, then stripped the ball from him to force a fumble. Junior teammate and defensive lineman Zavier Freeman then took the ball and returned it to his 47.

“I was going in the B-gap and I just got let free and the quarterback saw me coming and I just chased him down, and whenever I tackled him, I stripped the ball and we scored right after,” Harris said.

“It means a lot because it is a big play in a big game,” Freeman added.

That game-changing fumble resulted in a five-play scoring drive for the Chargers, as Bass hit Liam Burton for 16 yards on fourth down with 6:42 left in the third quarter. The score was 51-34 and seemed to be a blow to the Patriots, although more points would be scored by both teams.

Heritage Hall would pick off another pass late in the game, but the drive ended in downs.

The game ended with Heritage Hall’s eighth state championship in school history and first since 2018.