uky.edu
Donate unused vacation time to the university’s staff shared leave pool
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 5, 2022) — University of Kentucky staff who have vacation time expiring Dec. 31, 2022, as well as UK HealthCare staff whose time expires March 31, 2023, are encouraged to donate unused vacation time to the university’s staff shared leave pool. The university offered an...
fox56news.com
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Lexington
When the new year rolls around, Lexington Is a great place to be. There are tons of parties happening around the city during New Year’s Eve in Lexington, if you know where to go. Here’s a list of all our favorite events and celebrations around Lexington, Kentucky ranked for...
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
hamburgjournal.com
New Pilates Studio and Float Spa Open in Lexington
Club Pilates Patchen Square is a boutique Pilates studio specializing in reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training. They have a special welcome offering for their Hamburg Journal neighbors. Request the CPHJ special when you call 859.361.9192 to schedule.
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023. “We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brings barbering institute to Lexington shopping center
NAI Isaac closed a lease of 2,788 square feet to The Business of Barbering Institute at the Northland Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Paul Ray Smith, executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, at NAI Isaac, represented the landlord. Co-broker Christa Collins of The Gibson Company represented the tenant.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
popularwoodworking.com
Becoming a Part of the Woodworking Community
Craft is a part of well-rounded college education. Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the August 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine. I recently moved to Kentucky from Maine to head up the woodcraft program at Berea College. Most of the undergraduate students who join the woodcraft crew do so without having ever set foot in a woodshop. Our crew’s main focus is to create the wooden crafts and furniture pieces the college sells to generate revenue and help cover tuition costs.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (December 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
