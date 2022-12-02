Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 21:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and Monday night. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
