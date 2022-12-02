Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood.

Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Witnesses reported a fight between the two females before shots were fired. Police said they detained one female nearby.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer at the scene shows police setting up evidence markers outside Romeos bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

