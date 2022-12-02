ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood.

Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Witnesses reported a fight between the two females before shots were fired. Police said they detained one female nearby.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer at the scene shows police setting up evidence markers outside Romeos bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Friends, family hold vigil for high school student who died after a shooting in Monessen The 9th Street Park was packed with family and friends of Amari Altomore who died after he was shot in Monessen.

Connie Nania
2d ago

More meetings,more money,more committees and no results!! Try giving parenting classes,it starts there!! Also try accountability,getting rid of liberal local judges,and actually electing people who advocate law and order.The city revenue will suffer,no one feels safe there.Still no arrests on air bnb case,no the name given if who rented that property for the Easter morning shooting fiasco.Kenneywood shooter released,oh we are doing a great job of cutting out violence !

