From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, FB Jakob Johnson talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Deion Sanders ‘Very Capable’ of Being NFL Coach, Jones Says
Deion Sanders is reportedly set to become Colorado’s new coach, ending weeks of speculation over where he will land in his next job. The decision is validation that the NFL Hall of Famer made the right choice to enter coaching three years ago instead of staying in the media.
WATCH: Marcus Mariota MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons have reached the endzone for the first time of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers ... with just under one minute to go in the third quarter. In need of a scoring drive after Pittsburgh's fourth field goal of the game, the Falcons resorted to the strength that's put them in position to contend for the NFC South lead: the rushing game.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Rams vs. Seahawks Notebook: Bobby Wagner Gets Slight Revenge, Cam Akers Leads Run Game
Faced with loads of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday's divisional meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium with nothing to lose. And as it turns out, that's exactly how they played. Though due to their best efforts without a handful of stars, the Rams still fell 27-23 after a late game-winning touchdown by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf crushed LA's hopes at securing an upset.
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win. The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Deshaun Watson Struggles, Texans Lose Again
HOUSTON — It's been 700 days since quarterback Deshaun Watson played a regular-season game at NRG Stadium. At the time, Watson was the quarterback of the Houston Texans, who ended their 2020 campaign with a 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans. When he walked off the field alongside J.J....
Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals flipped the momentum in their battle with the Chiefs with a huge forced fumble by Germaine Pratt. The linebacker added to his career-best season with his big play on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Watch the moment below as Cincinnati trails 24-20. The game is...
Twitter Reacts to Surprising Jameson Williams News
The Detroit Lions are reportedly planning to use rookie wideout Jameson Williams on more than one unit in his rookie debut. It was announced this weekend that the No. 12 overall pick would be activated and available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. One of the biggest...
NFL Score Predictions - Week 13
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season since becoming the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a tumultuous 1-4 start to the season, it looked like that trend was going to come to an end. But Pittsburgh has turned it around (sort of) lately winning two of the last three and giving Cincinnati all they could handle, again. I'm rocking with the black and gold to top the dirty birds.
Houston Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active, surprise scratch at TE
HOUSTON -- Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a concussion,...
Bengals host Chiefs in AFC Championship Rematch
If revenge is a dish best served cold then it makes perfect sense why the first Sunday in December is filled with this slate of games. Players and coaches are going up against their old teams, teams with history get another look at each other with the playoff race getting tighter and then there’s plenty of divisional games between rivals that need no introduction.
Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit five players as healthy inactive for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Josh Jackson have all been named inactive for the Steelers. The Steelers avoided injury...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Might Not Part Ways in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. The relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers might not be coming to an end after this season, after all. Just a few months after the two sides mutually began the process of parting ways, only for Garoppolo to find his way back on the field in place of the injured Trey Lance, both the team and the quarterback are open to him returning to San Francisco in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Although there remains ample time for a decision to be made, a scenario that would keep Garoppolo with the Niners is not off the table, per Rapoport.
Bears and Packers Game Day Preview
Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9) TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 108...
