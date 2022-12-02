Buffalo Holiday Market among holiday gift idea venues

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The holiday shopping season is in high gear, and if you're looking for something unique, there are a number of markets popping up, including the Buffalo Holiday Market on Ohio Street.

It's the second year for the market, says Jillian Cannan. She says the footprint has expanded too. "We have over 50 rotating vendors throughout the duration of the market until December 23. We've got local artisans, we've got food vendors, we have hot chocolate, we have a bar that serves amazing mulled wine from the winery of Ellicottville," says Cannan.

Cannan says in most major cities, you'll see these types of things, and she says it's the missing piece for Buffalo. "We started this last year after seeing different holiday markets and other areas and feeling the need as a small business ourselves to have a place where people could come shop safely and give them a unique experience," says Cannan.

She adds there's something for everyone. "We've got wooden signs, we've got ornaments, we've got local coffee and tea, I mean something for literally every single person on your shopping list," notes Cannan.

The 2022 Buffalo Holiday Market is open until December 23rd. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 3pm till 8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am - 8pm. Free parking is located at 5 Miami St, Buffalo.

New for 2022, visit the Buffalo Holiday Market in Hamburg, NY at 202 Lake St. Hamburg Holiday Market hours are Friday 3p till 8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am till 8p, November 25th through December 18th.