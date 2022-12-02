ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Holiday Market among holiday gift idea venues

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJOVl_0jUtYDDQ00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The holiday shopping season is in high gear, and if you're looking for something unique, there are a number of markets popping up, including the Buffalo Holiday Market on Ohio Street.

It's the second year for the market, says Jillian Cannan. She says the footprint has expanded too. "We have over 50 rotating vendors throughout the duration of the market until December 23. We've got local artisans, we've got food vendors, we have hot chocolate, we have a bar that serves amazing mulled wine from the winery of Ellicottville," says Cannan.

Cannan says in most major cities, you'll see these types of things, and she says it's the missing piece for Buffalo. "We started this last year after seeing different holiday markets and other areas and feeling the need as a small business ourselves to have a place where people could come shop safely and give them a unique experience," says Cannan.

She adds there's something for everyone. "We've got wooden signs, we've got ornaments, we've got local coffee and tea, I mean something for literally every single person on your shopping list," notes Cannan.

The 2022 Buffalo Holiday Market is open until December 23rd. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 3pm till 8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am - 8pm. Free parking is located at 5 Miami St, Buffalo.

New for 2022, visit the Buffalo Holiday Market in Hamburg, NY at 202 Lake St. Hamburg Holiday Market hours are Friday 3p till 8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am till 8p, November 25th through December 18th.

Comments / 0

Related
buffalorising.com

2022 Erie Canal Holiday Market

The 2nd annual Erie Canal Holiday Market will be hosted on December 10th from 10am to 2pm at the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises located at 210 Market Street in Lockport. Lockport has jumped on the holiday market bandwagon with this eclectic affair that showcases makers, craftspeople, and artisans....
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday

Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos

Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
WBEN 930AM

PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!

Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
wutv29.com

Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
2 On Your Side

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Festival of Lights flips on the switch tonight

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of the year again: The weather is a little colder, the hot cocoa is a little hotter, and the holidays lights are getting brighter and brighter. The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns to Hamburg Friday, with bright displays of lights, the second-largest Christmas Tree in the state — […]
drifttravel.com

Electrifying New Immersive Wine and Food Experience at the Brink of Niagara Falls

The Niagara Icewine Festival is pulling out all the stops to wow wine and food lovers with an all-new feast for the senses this January. Cool As Ice is an immersive celebration showcasing Ontario’s signature flavors through VQA Icewines, cocktails and mocktails, and farm-to-table fare, set within one of Niagara Falls’ most buzzed-about new attractions, the Niagara Parks Power Station.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy