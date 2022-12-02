Read full article on original website
Penn State Football’s Rodney McGraw To Enter Transfer Portal
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw is entering the NCAA transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. McGraw’s entrance into the portal will become official when the first transfer window opens tomorrow, December 5. “Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience,” McGraw wrote. “I learned a...
News & Notes From James Franklin’s Rose Bowl Selection Day Presser
Bowl season is officially here, folks. No. 11 Penn State football booked a trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Sunday afternoon and is set to face No. 8 Utah for the first time ever. With the game less than a month away, James Franklin and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Sunday evening to answer preliminary questions about the matchups.
Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In Final College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State is heading to the Rose Bowl, folks. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots and came in at No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings of the season, making them the highest-ranked, non-playoff Big Ten team. Winning all of their conference championship games, Clemson, Utah,...
Penn State Partners With Campus Ink To Become Official NIL Licensee
Every Penn State student-athlete is now eligible to sell their own merchandise following the university’s deal with The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink. Student-athletes who choose to participate will have a “digital locker room,” featuring officially licensed jerseys and other apparel. Campus Ink professionals will work with student-athletes to market and sell their products.
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Decimates Syracuse 11-3 In Series Sweep
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (13-8-1) outscored defeated Syracuse (7-11-1), 11-3 in a barnburner this afternoon. Jumping out to an early three-goal lead, the Nittany Lions allowed their opponents back into the game but hammered down late with seven unanswered scores. Captain Kiara Zanon also got her first career hat trick with silky wraparounds and adept rebounding.
Penn State Football To Face Utah In Rose Bowl
Penn State will play in “The Granddaddy of Them All” against Utah on January 2, 2023, at Rose Bowl Stadium. The first-ever matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Utes will kick off at 5 p.m. on ESPN. No. 8 Utah won the Pac-12 championship Friday after upsetting...
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats No. 22 Lehigh 24-12
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (3-0) dominated its first ranked matchup of the season against No. 22 Lehigh (3-3) on Sunday. Shayne Van Ness highlighted the Penn State win with his second pin of the season. Greg Kerkvliet and Carter Starocci also had themselves a day, earning a technical fall and major decision wins, respectively.
Your 2023 Rose Bowl Ticketing Guide
For the first time since Penn State football’s 2016 campaign, the Nittany Lions are smelling roses. As announced Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in this season’s Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions haven’t played in the Rose Bowl since their 2017 loss to USC, whereas Utah played in last year’s game and fell 48-45 to the Buckeyes.
Lady Lions Drop Double Overtime Thriller To Minnesota 98-96 In Big Ten Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its second-straight loss 98-96 against Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday night. Despite leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were unable to close out on the road. How It Happened. After scoring just seven points...
History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday
When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 With Late Goal
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-3-0 overall, 6-3-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 17 Ohio State (9-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State and Ohio State were tied for much of a game that featured a lot of back-and-forth action, but a late goal from Jimmy Dowd Jr. propelled the Nittany Lions to another victory.
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Devours Rider In 37-3 Win
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (2-0) devoured Rider (2-1) in a lopsided road dual 37-3 Friday night. It marked the 30th consecutive dual meet win for Cael Sanderson’s group. The defending 2022 National Champions again dominated, as they comfortably won nine of their ten bouts. Roman Bravo-Young led the way with 10 takedowns as the Nittany Lions racked up four major decisions, a technical fall, a pin, and an injury forfeit.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UMBC In Straight Sets In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 4-seeded Penn State women’s volleyball (24-7, Big Ten 13-7) defeated the UMBC Retrievers (17-8) in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night (25-14, 25-17, 25-12). Following a dominant first season under coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the Nittany Lions had no trouble sliding into No....
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Earns First-Team All-American Honors
For the second time in her career, Penn State women’s soccer star Ally Schlegel has earned first-team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The redshirt senior and two-time captain helped lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth consecutive NCAA third-round appearance and their ninth Big Ten Tournament title. Schlegel...
Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale
Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
