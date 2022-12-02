Read full article on original website
News & Notes From James Franklin’s Rose Bowl Selection Day Presser
Bowl season is officially here, folks. No. 11 Penn State football booked a trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Sunday afternoon and is set to face No. 8 Utah for the first time ever. With the game less than a month away, James Franklin and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Sunday evening to answer preliminary questions about the matchups.
Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In Final College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State is heading to the Rose Bowl, folks. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots and came in at No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings of the season, making them the highest-ranked, non-playoff Big Ten team. Winning all of their conference championship games, Clemson, Utah,...
Penn State Football To Face Utah In Rose Bowl
Penn State will play in “The Granddaddy of Them All” against Utah on January 2, 2023, at Rose Bowl Stadium. The first-ever matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Utes will kick off at 5 p.m. on ESPN. No. 8 Utah won the Pac-12 championship Friday after upsetting...
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions best Lehigh 24-12 on the road
The No. 1 Nittany Lions Wrestling Team takes care of business on the road, 24-12, against No. 22 Lehigh. Coming off a drubbing of the Rider Broncs on Friday, Penn State Wrestling was on the road again against inter-state rival Lehigh. And the Nittany Lions handled their work against the Mountain Hawks as they downed them 24-12 on Sunday afternoon.
Your 2023 Rose Bowl Ticketing Guide
For the first time since Penn State football’s 2016 campaign, the Nittany Lions are smelling roses. As announced Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in this season’s Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions haven’t played in the Rose Bowl since their 2017 loss to USC, whereas Utah played in last year’s game and fell 48-45 to the Buckeyes.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UCF In Four Sets In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7) silenced UCF (28-2) in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) Saturday evening. Zoe Weatherington and Kashuana Williams combined for 33 kills on the night to propel the Nittany Lions to victory. How It Happened. The first set opened with three-straight points for UCF, but...
Lady Lions Drop Double Overtime Thriller To Minnesota 98-96 In Big Ten Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its second-straight loss 98-96 against Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday night. Despite leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were unable to close out on the road. How It Happened. After scoring just seven points...
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Syracuse 4-0
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (12-8-1) took on its CHA conference opponent, Syracuse (7-10-1), and handily defeated the Orange in a 4-0 shutout. The Nittany Lions took the lead in a competitive first period and never looked back, stacking on goal after goal en route to a resounding victory.
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 With Late Goal
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-3-0 overall, 6-3-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 17 Ohio State (9-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State and Ohio State were tied for much of a game that featured a lot of back-and-forth action, but a late goal from Jimmy Dowd Jr. propelled the Nittany Lions to another victory.
History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday
When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
Penn State NIL Collective Launches $2 Million Campaign
Success With Honor seeks to raise $2 million by New Year's Day, backed by a $1 million matching donation.
Penn State Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament
Fourth-seeded Penn State volleyball is moving forward in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping 13-seed UMBC in three sets before a White Out crowd at Rec Hall. It’s the first NCAA tournament win of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era. Penn State (25-7) won each set by no fewer than eight points. It...
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Earns First-Team All-American Honors
For the second time in her career, Penn State women’s soccer star Ally Schlegel has earned first-team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The redshirt senior and two-time captain helped lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth consecutive NCAA third-round appearance and their ninth Big Ten Tournament title. Schlegel...
Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale
Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Marissa Gingrich’s 34 points lead Mifflin County past Southern Huntingdon
Mifflin County’s girls basketball team had a date with Southern Huntingdon Saturday at Greencastle-Antrim’s tip-off tournament.
Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team topples Mifflin County in season-opener
Rylee Henson netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 47-43 victory over Mifflin County Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Blue Devils brought a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and sealed the deal by making 7-of-9 free throws down...
Perry and Walizer claim Top Hat crowns; Perry OW
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – They saved the best for last at the Williamsport High School gym Saturday night, the final round of the annual Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament. It’s rare that two PIAA champions will go head-to-head but that happened in the 139 pound final where AAA champion Dalton Perry from Central Mountain took on AA champion Scott Johnson of Muncy.
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
