Onward State
Penn State Football’s Rodney McGraw To Enter Transfer Portal
Penn State football defensive lineman Rodney McGraw is entering the NCAA transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. McGraw’s entrance into the portal will become official when the first transfer window opens tomorrow, December 5. “Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience,” McGraw wrote. “I learned a...
Onward State
News & Notes From James Franklin’s Rose Bowl Selection Day Presser
Bowl season is officially here, folks. No. 11 Penn State football booked a trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Sunday afternoon and is set to face No. 8 Utah for the first time ever. With the game less than a month away, James Franklin and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Sunday evening to answer preliminary questions about the matchups.
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions best Lehigh 24-12 on the road
The No. 1 Nittany Lions Wrestling Team takes care of business on the road, 24-12, against No. 22 Lehigh. Coming off a drubbing of the Rider Broncs on Friday, Penn State Wrestling was on the road again against inter-state rival Lehigh. And the Nittany Lions handled their work against the Mountain Hawks as they downed them 24-12 on Sunday afternoon.
Onward State
History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday
When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
Onward State
Your 2023 Rose Bowl Ticketing Guide
For the first time since Penn State football’s 2016 campaign, the Nittany Lions are smelling roses. As announced Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in this season’s Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions haven’t played in the Rose Bowl since their 2017 loss to USC, whereas Utah played in last year’s game and fell 48-45 to the Buckeyes.
Onward State
Penn State Partners With Campus Ink To Become Official NIL Licensee
Every Penn State student-athlete is now eligible to sell their own merchandise following the university’s deal with The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink. Student-athletes who choose to participate will have a “digital locker room,” featuring officially licensed jerseys and other apparel. Campus Ink professionals will work with student-athletes to market and sell their products.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Decimates Syracuse 11-3 In Series Sweep
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (13-8-1) outscored defeated Syracuse (7-11-1), 11-3 in a barnburner this afternoon. Jumping out to an early three-goal lead, the Nittany Lions allowed their opponents back into the game but hammered down late with seven unanswered scores. Captain Kiara Zanon also got her first career hat trick with silky wraparounds and adept rebounding.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UCF In Four Sets In Second Round Of NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7) silenced UCF (28-2) in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) Saturday evening. Zoe Weatherington and Kashuana Williams combined for 33 kills on the night to propel the Nittany Lions to victory. How It Happened. The first set opened with three-straight points for UCF, but...
Onward State
Lady Lions Drop Double Overtime Thriller To Minnesota 98-96 In Big Ten Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its second-straight loss 98-96 against Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday night. Despite leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were unable to close out on the road. How It Happened. After scoring just seven points...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats No. 17 Ohio State 2-1 With Late Goal
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-3-0 overall, 6-3-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 17 Ohio State (9-7-1 overall, 4-5-0 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State and Ohio State were tied for much of a game that featured a lot of back-and-forth action, but a late goal from Jimmy Dowd Jr. propelled the Nittany Lions to another victory.
Penn State NIL Collective Launches $2 Million Campaign
Success With Honor seeks to raise $2 million by New Year's Day, backed by a $1 million matching donation.
Onward State
Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale
Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament
Fourth-seeded Penn State volleyball is moving forward in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping 13-seed UMBC in three sets before a White Out crowd at Rec Hall. It’s the first NCAA tournament win of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era. Penn State (25-7) won each set by no fewer than eight points. It...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ally Schlegel Earns First-Team All-American Honors
For the second time in her career, Penn State women’s soccer star Ally Schlegel has earned first-team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches. The redshirt senior and two-time captain helped lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth consecutive NCAA third-round appearance and their ninth Big Ten Tournament title. Schlegel...
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
Cocalico’s Cinderella run comes to an end
Altoona, P.A. (WHTM) — All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Eagles, Cocalico’s Cinderella run through the 5A playoffs ended in the state semifinals Friday night at the hands of Pine Richland. Cocalico became the first 12 seed ever to win a District III title with their upset run through […]
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team topples Mifflin County in season-opener
Rylee Henson netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 47-43 victory over Mifflin County Friday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Blue Devils brought a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and sealed the deal by making 7-of-9 free throws down...
Marissa Gingrich’s 34 points lead Mifflin County past Southern Huntingdon
Mifflin County’s girls basketball team had a date with Southern Huntingdon Saturday at Greencastle-Antrim’s tip-off tournament.
Digital Collegian
Penn State College of Engineering receives over $500 million in grants to foster growth
Since 2019, Penn State’s College of Engineering has received over $500 million in external grants and awards from research projects in its 13 departments. During the last fiscal year, the college received $132.4 million of those grants. These grants and awards have come from a variety of sources, including...
