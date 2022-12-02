For the first time since Penn State football’s 2016 campaign, the Nittany Lions are smelling roses. As announced Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Utah Utes in this season’s Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions haven’t played in the Rose Bowl since their 2017 loss to USC, whereas Utah played in last year’s game and fell 48-45 to the Buckeyes.

3 HOURS AGO