Read full article on original website
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Louisville’s Off-the-Charts Badness Isn’t Enough to Deflate Hogs’ Initial NET Ranking
Even with one loss, the Arkansas basketball team is in a much better position in the initial NET rankings, which dropped Monday morning, than a year ago. After debuting at No. 44 despite an 8-0 record last season, this version of the Razorbacks — with a 7-1 record — checks in at No. 25 in the all-important metric.
Arkansas climbs back into Top 10 of AP Poll
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 9 with a total of 1,021 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Signs Leading Up to Ketron Jackson Jr. Becoming Hogs’ Biggest Transfer Surprise So Far
FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal officially opened up Monday and most of the action involving Arkansas football was expected, but it did get hit with a late surprise around dinner time. Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple reports surfaced that wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. had entered the portal. The...
Arkansas debuts in Top 25 of NET rankings
Arkansas basketball made its debut at No. 25 in the first release of the all-important NET rankings that were unveiled on Monday. Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks are off to a strong 7-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign. "The NET changes drastically once we...
KARK
Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
bestofarkansassports.com
Clint Stoerner Hits Nail on the Head by Leveling with Pittman about Win Total Expectations
Another Arkansas football season has come and gone, other than a to-be-determined, sub-tier bowl game played before New Year’s Day. And for the most part, the fan base is a tad restless and disappointed in the 6-6 finish after last season’s pretty remarkable nine-win campaign. In 2021, the...
bestofarkansassports.com
What to Know about Kansas, the Liberty Bowl Foe Mizzou Reportedly Wanted No Part Of
FAYETTEVILLE — It is official: The 2022 Arkansas football season will end with a matchup against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, the UA announced Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks and Jayhawks are coming off identical 6-6 regular seasons and will now meet on the gridiron for just the third time — the first in more than a century. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 28.
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
KARK
Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog
FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Doesn't Sound Like Barry Odom Going to Tulsa
On recruiting trip with Razorbacks' defensive coordinator, no changes sound planned.
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
KTLO
Arkansas women cruise past Oral Roberts, begin season 10-0
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (10-0) is continuing to roll, taking down Oral Roberts (2-7) on Sunday, 92-58. Arkansas outscored ORU 51-21 in the second half, after it was a four-point differential at halftime. Samara Spencer scored a career-high 32 points on her birthday, while Saylor Poffenbarger earned her first career double-double off 14 points and 13 rebounds. Arkansas is off to its best start since 2013 and continue to stay undefeated with five games left in the non-conference slate.
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC
Lincoln Riley quickly turned the USC Trojans into one of the best offensive teams in college football. But his defensive acumen continues to be called into question. The Trojans' woeful defense took center stage Friday night in front of a prime time national television audience in the Pac-12 football championship game. And it was ugly.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'
There are a dozen Sooners in the transfer portal, but Venables says they didn't "carve out a niche" their impact on the roster this year was minimal.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
National football award to be presented at Crystal Bridges
The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.
News On 6
OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Comments / 0