bestofarkansassports.com

Louisville’s Off-the-Charts Badness Isn’t Enough to Deflate Hogs’ Initial NET Ranking

Even with one loss, the Arkansas basketball team is in a much better position in the initial NET rankings, which dropped Monday morning, than a year ago. After debuting at No. 44 despite an 8-0 record last season, this version of the Razorbacks — with a 7-1 record — checks in at No. 25 in the all-important metric.
247Sports

Arkansas climbs back into Top 10 of AP Poll

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 9 with a total of 1,021 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.
247Sports

Arkansas debuts in Top 25 of NET rankings

Arkansas basketball made its debut at No. 25 in the first release of the all-important NET rankings that were unveiled on Monday. Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks are off to a strong 7-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign. "The NET changes drastically once we...
KARK

Joshua Braun commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit. Braun, 6-6, 335, confirmed his commitment to Hogville.net on Sunday and then Monday posted it on Twitter. “This is a great place,” Braum said. “These are some of the most avid fans...
bestofarkansassports.com

What to Know about Kansas, the Liberty Bowl Foe Mizzou Reportedly Wanted No Part Of

FAYETTEVILLE — It is official: The 2022 Arkansas football season will end with a matchup against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, the UA announced Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks and Jayhawks are coming off identical 6-6 regular seasons and will now meet on the gridiron for just the third time — the first in more than a century. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 28.
KARK

Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog

FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
KTLO

Arkansas women cruise past Oral Roberts, begin season 10-0

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (10-0) is continuing to roll, taking down Oral Roberts (2-7) on Sunday, 92-58. Arkansas outscored ORU 51-21 in the second half, after it was a four-point differential at halftime. Samara Spencer scored a career-high 32 points on her birthday, while Saylor Poffenbarger earned her first career double-double off 14 points and 13 rebounds. Arkansas is off to its best start since 2013 and continue to stay undefeated with five games left in the non-conference slate.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
