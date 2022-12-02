FAYETTEVILLE — It is official: The 2022 Arkansas football season will end with a matchup against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, the UA announced Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks and Jayhawks are coming off identical 6-6 regular seasons and will now meet on the gridiron for just the third time — the first in more than a century. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 28.

1 DAY AGO