ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Reeds Spring Football head to State Championship in Columbia

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring Football Team left for the State Championship game in Columbia at 1 p.m. Family and friends gathered to send them off and wish them luck. “There’s a core group of these boys that have played together since they were three and four years old playing flag football,” Teresa […]
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball looking to stay unbeaten, faces SEMO on Sunday

Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday. Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
1070 KHMO-AM

Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake

It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
St. Joseph Post

Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall

A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
1070 KHMO-AM

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
kjluradio.com

Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
bocojo.com

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...

Comments / 0

Community Policy