Francis Howell seeking to finish off perfect season in Missouri Class 5 title game against Fort Osage
By Cody Thorn Francis Howell looks to take the perfect season to a conclusion in the Class 5 championship game. The Vikings are 13-0 entering the title game on Friday against Fort Osage, which is 11-2. Fort Osage, which is in Independence, is seeking the school’s second state title in its fifth ...
Reeds Spring Football head to State Championship in Columbia
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring Football Team left for the State Championship game in Columbia at 1 p.m. Family and friends gathered to send them off and wish them luck. “There’s a core group of these boys that have played together since they were three and four years old playing flag football,” Teresa […]
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looking to stay unbeaten, faces SEMO on Sunday
Missouri men’s basketball is just one win away from carrying an undefeated record into its highly anticipated matchup against Kansas next Saturday. Before that, however, the Tigers must pass their third test against an Ohio Valley Conference team — in-state foe Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
krcgtv.com
High school basketball highlights and scores, December 2
Lots of boys and girls hoops action around mid-Missouri, with tournament week winding down. See the highlights above.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Where Did Missouri’s Jesse James Hide His Gold? New Clues Found
History tells us that Missouri's Jesse James spent almost half of his life as an outlaw and during that time amassed a fortune in gold. Where did he hide it? There are new clues that have surfaced that point to some possibilities. In his 34 years on Earth, Jesse James...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend beginning Friday, December 2, 2022. Forty-one-year-old Larry Huey of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. He was accused of speeding 105 miles an hour in a 70 zone and a lane violation. Huey posted bond in Clinton County.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
