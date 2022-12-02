Read full article on original website
Port of Seattle Commission Approves $5.3B in Five-Year Capital Plan
With a historic $5.3 billion investment into capital projects across the Port of Seattle’s aviation, maritime and economic development operations, the port’s five-year capital plan seeks to improve services, business and sustainability as port officials look toward what’s on the horizon in the near future. At the end of November, the Port of Seattle Commission gave final approval to the port’s 2023 budget and five-year capital plan. In total, the budget includes $953.7 million in operating revenues, $573.4 million in operating expenses and $380.3 million in net operating income before depreciation, according to public records.
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Ted Ryan to Managing Principal of Seattle Office
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Ted Ryan to managing principal of the firm’s Seattle office. Ryan has been with PCS for 21 years and leads the firm’s private development work. His recent projects include high-end private residences across the United States, the Swyft Development in Kirkland, and the Siteline Development near Seattle Center.
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Jared Plank to Associate Principal
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Jared Plank to associate principal in the firm’s Tacoma office. Plank has been with PCS for four years and has over 18 years of industry experience. Jared focuses on private development projects, contributing his deep expertise in post-tensioned design for hospitality, housing, and parking projects. His recent work includes PeaceHealth Saint Joseph Medical Center Parking Garage in Bellingham, Elwha River Casino Expansion in Port Angeles, and the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn.
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Jaycob Greissl to Project Engineer
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Jaycob Greissl to project engineer in the firm’s Tacoma office. Greissl joined PCS in 2019 and is currently working on several healthcare projects including PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department. Jaycob serves on PCS’s internal Sustainability Team and Fun Group and has been active in coordinating staff volunteer efforts for local philanthropic organizations.
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Kirk Keppler to Director of Innovation
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Kirk Keppler to Director of Innovation in the firm’s Tacoma office and will head a team that enhances PCS’s continued advancement in the structural engineering industry. Keppler has been with PCS for 25 years and serves as a subject matter expert on PCS’s Steel Design Team. Keppler’s recent projects include Swedish First Hill Expansion in Seattle, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health South Sound Cancer Center in Tacoma, MultiCare Auburn Medical Center Expansion in Auburn, and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Expansion in Vancouver.
164-Unit Apartment Building in Lynnwood Trades in Equity Deal Worth $55MM
A Canadian real estate investment trust that has been involved in a number of transactions in the Puget Sound region has recently recorded what appears to be an equity deal for a multifamily community in Lynnwood. Woodcreek Apartments was purchased for $55 million – or approximately $335,365 per unit – by TLUS RISE Picnic Point Limited Partnership, according to Snohomish County property records. The seller was listed as RISE Properties (Woodcreek) Limited Partnership, and both the buyer and seller are affiliated with RISE Properties Trust.
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Alex Legé to Principal
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Alex Legé to principal in the firm’s Seattle office. Legé has been with PCS for 15 years and leads PCS’s Public Marketing Team, as well as serving as a subject matter expert in mass timber design, both internally and on the AIA Seattle Mass Timber Committee. Legé’s recent work includes the award-winning Highline High School in Burien, Lindbergh High School Addition in Renton, Lincoln High School Renovation in Seattle, and Evergreen High School in Burien.
Northern Industrial Purchases 66,000 SQFT Industrial Building in Woodinville for $24.5MM
(Editor’s Note: The purchase price was listed as $24.5 million, or about $371 per square foot, according to public records, and the buyer was an entity affiliated with Northern Industrial, Inc. The building last traded hands in 2018 for $10.625 million, or approximately $159 per square foot, according to The Registry’s previous reporting.)
