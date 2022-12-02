With a historic $5.3 billion investment into capital projects across the Port of Seattle’s aviation, maritime and economic development operations, the port’s five-year capital plan seeks to improve services, business and sustainability as port officials look toward what’s on the horizon in the near future. At the end of November, the Port of Seattle Commission gave final approval to the port’s 2023 budget and five-year capital plan. In total, the budget includes $953.7 million in operating revenues, $573.4 million in operating expenses and $380.3 million in net operating income before depreciation, according to public records.

