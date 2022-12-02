Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Yakima Herald Republic
Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
KIMA TV
Tails were wagging as pets cuddled up with the Grinch for festive photos today
YAKIMA -- The snow didn't stop our four-legged friends from getting their photo opportunities with the Grinch today. Organizers tell us the pictures are free, but donations are always welcome. They say all the money collected will go towards Wags to Riches, an organization that rescues animals across the Yakima...
Yakima food bank gets $5,000 worth of donations from U.S. Cellular
YAKIMA, Wash. — Food insecurity is hitting many locals hard, but the Yakima Rotary Food Bank said they’ve received a big donation that’s going to help hundreds of local families. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 dollars worth of food — about 1,600 items – Thursday as part of their efforts to give back to the community during the holiday season. “We have...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic
C. Nadine Hunter, 98
C. Nadine Hunter, 98, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Deloris F. Abhold, 88
Deloris Fern Abhold, 88, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 28, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Marla K. Pfeifer, 69
Marla Kay Pfeifer, 69, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
William A. Klutts, 59
William A. "Bill" Klutts, 59, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74
Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
All I Need is One Bite: A&B Native American Cuisine
I love to read food and restaurant reviews like some people love to read comic books. My foodie column will try to dig deeper into the lives of the chefs behind the Yakima Valley’s restaurants. I want to know what makes them tick, who their inspirations were, and what continues to motivate them to elevate their menus to the next level.
Yakima Herald Republic
Leilani CJ Wilkins
Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs
Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Leslie G. Bower, 69
Leslie Gherman Bower, 69, of Zillah died Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles
To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
Yakima Herald Republic
Barbara A. Bonow, 98
Barbara Ann Bonow, 98, of Ellensburg died Monday, Nov. 21. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com
NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair
YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24x24 shop. This is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Isabel Fernandez, 85
Isabel Fernandez, 85, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
