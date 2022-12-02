ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
KIMA TV

Tails were wagging as pets cuddled up with the Grinch for festive photos today

YAKIMA -- The snow didn't stop our four-legged friends from getting their photo opportunities with the Grinch today. Organizers tell us the pictures are free, but donations are always welcome. They say all the money collected will go towards Wags to Riches, an organization that rescues animals across the Yakima...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima food bank gets $5,000 worth of donations from U.S. Cellular

YAKIMA, Wash.  — Food insecurity is hitting many locals hard, but the Yakima Rotary Food Bank said they’ve received a big donation that’s going to help hundreds of local families. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 dollars worth of food — about 1,600 items – Thursday as part of their efforts to give back to the community during the holiday season. “We have...
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022

Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic

C. Nadine Hunter, 98

C. Nadine Hunter, 98, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic

Deloris F. Abhold, 88

Deloris Fern Abhold, 88, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 28, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Marla K. Pfeifer, 69

Marla Kay Pfeifer, 69, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

William A. Klutts, 59

William A. "Bill" Klutts, 59, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74

Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

All I Need is One Bite: A&B Native American Cuisine

I love to read food and restaurant reviews like some people love to read comic books. My foodie column will try to dig deeper into the lives of the chefs behind the Yakima Valley’s restaurants. I want to know what makes them tick, who their inspirations were, and what continues to motivate them to elevate their menus to the next level.
Yakima Herald Republic

Leilani CJ Wilkins

Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs

Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Yakima Herald Republic

Leslie G. Bower, 69

Leslie Gherman Bower, 69, of Zillah died Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles

To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
Yakima Herald Republic

Barbara A. Bonow, 98

Barbara Ann Bonow, 98, of Ellensburg died Monday, Nov. 21. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com

NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24x24 shop. This is a...
Yakima Herald Republic

Isabel Fernandez, 85

Isabel Fernandez, 85, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.

