Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
KIMA TV
Tails were wagging as pets cuddled up with the Grinch for festive photos today
YAKIMA -- The snow didn't stop our four-legged friends from getting their photo opportunities with the Grinch today. Organizers tell us the pictures are free, but donations are always welcome. They say all the money collected will go towards Wags to Riches, an organization that rescues animals across the Yakima...
Yakima Herald Republic
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that list...
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Zoey Roberts of Zillah is the American Indian Beauty Pageant winner
When family bonds are an important part of your life, many things can be passed down among generations. Like beaded regalia, a passion for horses and titles. Zoey Roberts, 19, of Zillah is the 2022 American Indian Beauty Pageant winner, a title her grandmother and great-grandmother also held. The beauty pageant is one of the many events that are a part of the annual Pendleton Round-Up every September in Pendleton, Ore.
Yakima Herald Republic
Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Tieton sailor at Pearl Harbor among the Valley's first casualties in World War II
More than 350 Yakima County residents were killed in World War II. Among them, Henry Carl Beerman was among the first, a casualty of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. His final resting place, and that of his shipmates on the USS Arizona, is considered one of America’s most sacred shrines to its war dead.
KEPR
Festival of Lights continues Saturday evening in Richland
Richland Wash. — Saturday evening in Richland, the Festival of Lights celebration continued. The events started at John Dam plaza with a light show set to music, until after 7 pm, when the Lighted Boat Parade from the Clover Island Yacht Club made an appearance, followed by a firework show to close off the evening.
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix, Becky, is up for adoption
YAKIMA, Wash.—Becky is a four-year-old terrier mix full of energy and kisses. "She's rambunctious and playful because she's still very young, but a great size and completely full grown. So, she fits on your couch, in your car. She's wonderful," Kelli Peal with the Yakima Humane Society said. Becky...
The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti’s Holiday Cabaret in Yakima
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
Yakima food bank gets $5,000 worth of donations from U.S. Cellular
YAKIMA, Wash. — Food insecurity is hitting many locals hard, but the Yakima Rotary Food Bank said they’ve received a big donation that’s going to help hundreds of local families. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 dollars worth of food — about 1,600 items – Thursday as part of their efforts to give back to the community during the holiday season. “We have...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs
Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima County Fire District 12 earns statewide honors
Yakima County Fire District 12 recently was awarded first place for 2021 Management Excellence from the Washington Fire Commissioner Association. The district was honored in Category C, which includes fire districts with a $500,000 to $2 million budget. Personnel includes Fire Commissioners Paul Barham, Jim Borst and Ken Eakin; Officer Christy Boisselle; Deputy Chief Jim Johnston; and Chief Nathan Craig. The Management Excellence Award evaluates fire districts in the following categories: Continuing administrative education, administrative activities, training, public service, leadership and operations, innovation and progressiveness. District 12 received the award at the Oct. 28 WFCA meeting in Spokane.
Yakima Herald Republic
C. Nadine Hunter, 98
C. Nadine Hunter, 98, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Lost and abandoned Tri-Cities pets will have a new home by Christmas 2023. What’s changing?
The cities took control of the shelter after a report showed overcrowding and other problems.
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Toppenish boys roll to Davis Invite win with 10 champions
Winning 10 of the 14 championship finals, three-time reigning state champion Toppenish opened its boys season with a runaway victory at Saturday's 14-team Davis Invitational wrestling tournament. Stevie Romero, Adan Estrada, Noah Rodriguez, Justyce Zuniga, Marcos Torrez, Nano Zuniga and Miah Zuniga captured victories in seven of the first eight...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Tri-Cities holiday events: Parades, tree lightings, fireworks and more
Many of the Tri-Cities most popular yule-tide events kick off this week.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
