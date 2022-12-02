When family bonds are an important part of your life, many things can be passed down among generations. Like beaded regalia, a passion for horses and titles. Zoey Roberts, 19, of Zillah is the 2022 American Indian Beauty Pageant winner, a title her grandmother and great-grandmother also held. The beauty pageant is one of the many events that are a part of the annual Pendleton Round-Up every September in Pendleton, Ore.

