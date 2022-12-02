Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Giant trucks, thousands of Christmas lights part of Yakima Valley's holiday tradition
Manuel Vega and his son Emmanuel stood near a semi-truck coated with thousands of small blue lights. The lights were draped over the truck’s cab and flowed down its doors and hood, casting a hue of deep blue onto everything around them. Manuel’s truck was just one of the...
Yakima Herald Republic
'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside
Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs
Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
Yakima Herald Republic
C. Nadine Hunter, 98
C. Nadine Hunter, 98, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles
To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
KIMA TV
Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
Yakima Herald Republic
Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74
Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s how the city handles snow and ice removal in Yakima
Yakima drivers trudged through some snow and sludge after the first substantial snowfall of the season, but most well-traveled routes were clear as of Wednesday. The city’s plan for ice and snow removal is working as it should, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “Today’s a really good example of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Why is DTG allowed to keep fouling our ground water?
To the editor — State Ecology has determined DTG's Rocky Top landfill is a toxic hazardous waste cleanup site. This summer Ecology found DTG excavated the natural soil layer beneath the landfill that serves as a protective "alternative liner." "It is clear that geologic information used to justify the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Marla K. Pfeifer, 69
Marla Kay Pfeifer, 69, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic
Leilani CJ Wilkins
Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Deloris F. Abhold, 88
Deloris Fern Abhold, 88, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 28, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
William A. Klutts, 59
William A. "Bill" Klutts, 59, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire destroys Ellensburg Racquetball Club
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 12:30 in the morning on December 1. Crews arrived on scene at 6061 Vantage Highway to find two ACX hay facilities and the Ellensburg Racquetball Club on fire. According to Kittitas Valley Fire the...
