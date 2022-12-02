Read full article on original website
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
EatingWell
Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, bananas, eggs, cocoa, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then divide peanut butter and 2 tablespoons chocolate chips among the muffin cups. Cover with the remaining batter and press down slightly. Top with the remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies
These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Warning: This Orange Creamsicle Salad May Cause Cravings
In our family, no gathering or holiday table was complete without a few "sweet salads" (as we call them) to choose from. These were the dishes that tasted like dessert, but were called a salad. Why? Well, for us, my grandma had a simple explanation. If they were salads, they were eaten with the meal, and then we could still enjoy some pie or cake too! That is definitely logic I can relate to, and that's where the orange creamsicle salad comes from.
BHG
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Cookies
This twist on a slice-and-bake cookie gets is signature look from the distinct contrasting layers. Roll in decorating sugar to match the holiday theme. Whether in a creamy beverage or sweet treat, chocolate and peppermint are one of the most popular combos in the holiday season. This easy pinwheel cookie recipe layers chocolate- and peppermint-infused doughs to create a striking swirl effect. Use red or green decorating sugar to give the cookies a festive finish.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
gordonramsayclub.com
Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos
These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
thecountrycook.net
Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes
A deliciously festive dessert, these Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes are easy, flavorful and the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday parties!. I'm definitely in the "eggnog afficionado" camp. I absolutely love it! Eggnog is amazing to add to holiday desserts since it is perfect for baking. These little cheesecakes are super flavorful with holiday spices and they come out so creamy! They make the perfect single serving dessert for all your holiday guests!
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Delish
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting. The warming, earthy flavors of gingerbread don’t have to be confined to cookies, houses, and lattes. Try these fluffy cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and we have a hunch you’re gonna have a brand-new favorite dessert. With a handful of spices, Betty Crocker™ Yellow Cake Mix is transformed into tender gingerbread cupcakes with plenty of deep, caramelized flavor from molasses. A generous swipe of Betty Crocker™ Cream Cheese Frosting brings creamy contrast, and a gingerbread man topper contributes crunch and holiday pizzazz. 🙌
Why You Should Add Vanilla Bean Paste To Your Cookies
There are very few activities more delightful than baking homemade cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth. The luscious aroma that fills the atmosphere and the succulence of every fresh-out-of-the-oven bite creates an instant sense of nostalgic bliss. Thankfully, there exist countless styles of cookies around the world, including the ever-classic chocolate chip, jam-filled thumbprints, buttery shortbreads, spicy-sweet gingersnaps, and crispy Moravians, just to name a few.
gordonramsayclub.com
6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie
This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
