Medical Transportation Market Report 2022: Emergence of UAVs for Delivery of Medical Kits and Healthcare Essentials Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Woonsocket Call
Global Burial Insurance Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Colonial Penn, Fidelity Life Association, Foresters Financial Services and Generali Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Burial Insurance Market Research Report by Coverage Type, End-user Age, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Burial Insurance Market size was estimated at USD 121.98 billion in 2021, USD 131.58 billion in 2022, and is...
Woonsocket Call
Global Battery Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring EnerSys, Saft, East Penn Manufacturing and Exide Technologies Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Battery Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The sudden outburst of the pandemic in 2020 further dampened the market. As a result of that, there was an enormous decline in the demand for batteries across industries. Overall, the battery market witnessed a significant decline of -6%+ in 2020. However, the industry began rebounding in the year 2021 with the recovering demand from the defense and telecom industries and the restart of aircraft deliveries.
Woonsocket Call
The American Employers Almanac 2023: 500 Company Profiles, Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Almanac of American Employers 2023: Market Research, Statistics and Trends Pertaining to the Leading Corporate Employers in America" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A complete report analyzing both America's top employers and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Sleep Aid Global Market to 2028 - by Energy Source, Mode of Water Supply, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Sleep Aid Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sleep aid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of sleep disorders.
Woonsocket Call
Polysilicon Market Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Focus on Renewable Energy Sources Bodes Well for Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polysilicon Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The polysilicon market is classified into three segments based on forms: wafers, granules, and rods. And on the basics of end use, it is classified into two types: solar panel and electronic type polysilicon. The U.S. is the most significant contributor to the North American polysilicon market, accounting for 89.21% of the share. The U.S., major solar energy and electric appliance manufacturer, has a high demand for polysilicon in solar PV and semiconductor manufacturing due to well-developed infrastructure, increased investment in R&D, and global economic dominance.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Woonsocket Call
$400 Million Biological Safety Cabinet (Class I, Class II, Class III) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases to Drive Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type (Class I, Class II (Type A, Type B), Class III), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biological safety cabinet market...
Woonsocket Call
Startups Rapidly Emerging from Central Japan - Local Entrepreneurs Explain Why
JCN Newswire) - Central Japan, the region in which the new anime-themed park famous for its sci-fi fantasy machines and vehicles debuted earlier last month, is quickly becoming the homeland of startups paving the way towards the future of mobility. Earlier this week, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), together with the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium, organized a tour to show the media how this lesser-known part of Japan, compared to Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto, was rapidly giving birth to local entrepreneurs - as the result of education, collaboration, and homegrown determination. The century-old industry and network of suppliers in Aichi, Nagoya and Hamamatsu is also opening up to collaborate with startups from all corners of the world.
Woonsocket Call
Nicola Mining Inc. And Osisko Development Corp Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLI) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it and Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for the processing of gold mill feed currently stock piled at Osisko's site, located in the Cariboo Mining District in east-central BC, east and southeast of the City of Quesnel. The gold mill feed originates from Osisko's wholly owned subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd[1].
Woonsocket Call
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
Top five challenges among firms of all sizes include economic uncertainty and keeping up with changing tax legislation; recruiting/retaining talent is top challenges among large firms. 84% of firms report increased client demand for advisory services. Expanding revenue ranked as top 2023 goal among all firms, followed by improving customer...
Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning
Antibiotics are not enough in the war against pathogens.
Benzinga
BP Aggressively Chases Hydrogen Towards An Emission-Free Future
BP Plc BP CEO Bernard Looney gambled on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. BP is in the early stages of developing a large, low-carbon hydrogen hub around its Whiting, Indiana refinery, Tomeka McLeod, BP's newly-appointed head of hydrogen in the U.S., told Reuters. Hydrogen...
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.
Woonsocket Call
Salesforce Launch Carbon Credit Marketplace
Swords, Co., Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Carbon credits have become popular with businesses working towards net zero targets. Now, Salesforce has launched a carbon credit marketplace designed to democratise the process of acquiring carbon credits and offer the opportunity to buy these credits from a credible partner with third party verification. Although the marketplace has been built on Salesforce's Commerce Cloud, it will be open to companies that are not Salesforce customers to make purchases of carbon credits via the platform. Transparency has been the key driving force behind the Salesforce carbon credit marketplace, and it has been a priority to ensure that there is openness inherent in the way individuals and organisations can support carbon projects through the platform.
Woonsocket Call
Arnoya classic develops Al trade expert and simplifies paperwork
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th Dec 2022 – The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry has drawn many WEB2 industry titans to participate in the development of WEB3, many of whom are seasoned teams with top-tier applications. However, WEB3 is not a new subcategory of WEB2, but rather a distinct market with its own community culture.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd.
AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nan Shan General) (Taiwan) remain unchanged in view of the negative impact from pandemic insurance claims on the company’s financials as of the end of September 2022, based on AM Best’s expectation of the company’s business and capital plans over the short to intermediate term.
WATCH: Lava Erupts From Sciara Del Fuoco in Italy, Triggering Tsunami
A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli on Sunday created a large tidal wave as a dark cloud of ash and hot gas rushed into the sea. Dramatic footage of the blast also showed volcanic lightning discharging in the cloud as lava poured out of the Sciara del Fuoco ridge. The blast also sparked warnings from officials as a 5-foot tsunami wave was generated in the eruption, though authorities later said there were no reports of victims and only minor damage had been caused. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption was unconnected to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday around 30 miles away near the island of Vulcano.Ecco il video ravvicinato del flusso piroclastico principale che nel pomeriggio si è sviluppato sulla Sciara del Fuoco dello #Stromboli provocando la formazione di uno #tsunami alto 1,5 metri. Per fortuna al momento non si hanno notizie di danni. pic.twitter.com/0I9KiEaxBk— Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) December 4, 2022 Read it at Rai News
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit opportunities fund ‘rebranded existing grants’
Rishi Sunak’s government was accused of “smoke and mirrors” after it emerged that a Brexit opportunities fund used money already committed through other schemes.Mr Sunak launched a £1.4bn Global Britain Investment Fund (GBIF) in 2021 when he was chancellor aimed at “seizing the opportunities of Brexit”.But some funding allocated under existing schemes was “rebadged” under the post-Brexit GBIF banner, according to the Financial Times – citing documents shared under a FOI request.The newspaper said that in at least one case money was committed to a firm before the GBIF was launched in April, though new money was “added in” after...
Woonsocket Call
MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
Good news continues to be bad news for Wall Street. A hotter-than-expected jobs report had stocks sharply lower in the pre-market session on Friday. Investors are concerned that the report will embolden the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher and for a longer period of time to get inflation under control. It’s the latest big swing in a week that saw the Dow climb 700 points on the hint that the pace of interest rate hikes will ease. Next week investors will get more economic data. And the key data point will be the November producer price index (PPI) reading which is due out on December 9. In volatile times like these, you need analysis you can count on. And that’s what you get from the MarketBeat team as they look at the what and the why behind the market movements. Here are some of the top stories our analysts were covering this week.
Woonsocket Call
Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. No intention to bid statement for Horizon Therapeutics plc ("Horizon") Further to the announcement by...
