ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022

Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Yakima Herald Republic

All I Need is One Bite: A&B Native American Cuisine

I love to read food and restaurant reviews like some people love to read comic books. My foodie column will try to dig deeper into the lives of the chefs behind the Yakima Valley’s restaurants. I want to know what makes them tick, who their inspirations were, and what continues to motivate them to elevate their menus to the next level.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima food bank gets $5,000 worth of donations from U.S. Cellular

YAKIMA, Wash.  — Food insecurity is hitting many locals hard, but the Yakima Rotary Food Bank said they’ve received a big donation that’s going to help hundreds of local families. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 dollars worth of food — about 1,600 items – Thursday as part of their efforts to give back to the community during the holiday season. “We have...
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs

Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles

To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
KIMA TV

Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area

YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
Yakima Herald Republic

Leilani CJ Wilkins

Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
107.3 KFFM

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
Yakima Herald Republic

Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74

Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
kpq.com

Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee

The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Why is DTG allowed to keep fouling our ground water?

To the editor — State Ecology has determined DTG's Rocky Top landfill is a toxic hazardous waste cleanup site. This summer Ecology found DTG excavated the natural soil layer beneath the landfill that serves as a protective "alternative liner." "It is clear that geologic information used to justify the...
nbcrightnow.com

NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
Yakima Herald Republic

Leslie G. Bower, 69

Leslie Gherman Bower, 69, of Zillah died Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s how the city handles snow and ice removal in Yakima

Yakima drivers trudged through some snow and sludge after the first substantial snowfall of the season, but most well-traveled routes were clear as of Wednesday. The city’s plan for ice and snow removal is working as it should, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. “Today’s a really good example of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy