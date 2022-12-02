ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding

Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
CoinTelegraph

Avalanche to power Alibaba Cloud’s infrastructure services in Asia

Alibaba Cloud, or Aliyun, a subset of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, announced an integration with Avalanche blockchain to power the company’s Node-as-a-Service initiatives. Avalanche’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud will see the development of tools that enable users to launch validator nodes on Avalanche's public blockchain platform in Asia. The...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Deadline

Kyrie Irving-Boosted ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Film & Book Will Stay On Amazon; CEO Andy Jassy Calls Banning Or Labeling Works “Whose Primary Purpose Is Not To Espouse Hate” A “Very Slippery Slope”

The Kyrie Irving-boosted book and film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America will remain for sale on Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed, despite a celebrity-backed petition calling for their removal. In an appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, Andy Jassy described the task of labeling or removing any works “whose primary purpose is not to espouse hate” a “very slippery slope.” Moderating content for sale on Amazon “is one of the trickiest issues we deal with,” Jassy said. “Some cases are more straightforward — if you have works that actively promote or incite violence, or teaches people how...
PYMNTS

Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars

B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
WWD

Eleventy’s New Cash Infusion Fuels Brand Expansion

Eleventy is spreading its wings, thanks to a recent financial infusion from its parent company and a Middle Eastern investor. In October, The Eleventy Group, which was started in 2007 by Marco Baldassari, Paolo Zuntini and Andrea Scuderi, said it had received an undisclosed capital increase underwritten by its parent company, whose corporate structure consists of VEI Capital (an investment vehicle belonging to PFH — Palladio Holding) and a financial group from the Gulf region that it declined to name.More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreHermès RTW Spring 2023Eleventy RTW Spring 2023 The investment was designed to foster international expansion and accelerate...
Benzinga

20M Shiba Inu Wiped Out By Single Wallet In Massive Move — 37M Burned In 24 Hours

On Monday, a single wallet eliminated over 20 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. All up, a massive 37 million SHIB were destroyed. What Happened: Shib burn project dedicated to burning SHIB tokens has irrevocably taken away 19.86 million SHIB from the market for eternity in a single sizable transaction that occurred on Monday.
AFP

Chinese cities relax testing rules as zero-Covid policy eases

Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests. In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.
TechCrunch

Box reaches $1B run rate in spite of a quarter dogged by currency challenges

It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)
PYMNTS

African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs

ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
The Guardian

Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop

The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
Washington Examiner

Commerce investigation concludes Chinese solar companies are skirting tariffs

The Commerce Department said in a new report that solar imports sourced from several Asian countries are skirting existing U.S. tariffs on China, a finding that paves the way for new tariffs on imports. Commerce issued a preliminary determination Friday in an anti-circumvention investigation into solar imports from Thailand, Malaysia,...

