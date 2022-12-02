Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
CoinTelegraph
Avalanche to power Alibaba Cloud’s infrastructure services in Asia
Alibaba Cloud, or Aliyun, a subset of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, announced an integration with Avalanche blockchain to power the company’s Node-as-a-Service initiatives. Avalanche’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud will see the development of tools that enable users to launch validator nodes on Avalanche's public blockchain platform in Asia. The...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Kyrie Irving-Boosted ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Film & Book Will Stay On Amazon; CEO Andy Jassy Calls Banning Or Labeling Works “Whose Primary Purpose Is Not To Espouse Hate” A “Very Slippery Slope”
The Kyrie Irving-boosted book and film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America will remain for sale on Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed, despite a celebrity-backed petition calling for their removal. In an appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, Andy Jassy described the task of labeling or removing any works “whose primary purpose is not to espouse hate” a “very slippery slope.” Moderating content for sale on Amazon “is one of the trickiest issues we deal with,” Jassy said. “Some cases are more straightforward — if you have works that actively promote or incite violence, or teaches people how...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Eleventy’s New Cash Infusion Fuels Brand Expansion
Eleventy is spreading its wings, thanks to a recent financial infusion from its parent company and a Middle Eastern investor. In October, The Eleventy Group, which was started in 2007 by Marco Baldassari, Paolo Zuntini and Andrea Scuderi, said it had received an undisclosed capital increase underwritten by its parent company, whose corporate structure consists of VEI Capital (an investment vehicle belonging to PFH — Palladio Holding) and a financial group from the Gulf region that it declined to name.More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreHermès RTW Spring 2023Eleventy RTW Spring 2023 The investment was designed to foster international expansion and accelerate...
PV Tech
European PV manufacturing ‘house is on fire’, ESMC calls for IRA-style measures to support production
Europe needs to galvanise a competitive PV manufacturing ecosystem in the same vein as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC). The ESMC, a representative body for the European PV manufacturing industry, outlined its desires for a more expansive programme of support and...
Benzinga
Will iPhone Have A Challenger? OnePlus Co-Founder Says New Smartphone Will Take On Apple In US
Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, is planning to take on Apple Inc. AAPL in the U.S. by bringing a new Nothing smartphone to the market. What Happened: Nothing, a U.K.-based consumer tech startup, is in early conversations with U.S. carriers about launching a new smartphone in the country, according to CNBC.
Benzinga
20M Shiba Inu Wiped Out By Single Wallet In Massive Move — 37M Burned In 24 Hours
On Monday, a single wallet eliminated over 20 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. All up, a massive 37 million SHIB were destroyed. What Happened: Shib burn project dedicated to burning SHIB tokens has irrevocably taken away 19.86 million SHIB from the market for eternity in a single sizable transaction that occurred on Monday.
Chinese cities relax testing rules as zero-Covid policy eases
Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests. In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.
TechCrunch
Box reaches $1B run rate in spite of a quarter dogged by currency challenges
It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
CNBC
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. ASML produces a cutting-edge chip-making machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country could...
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
Washington Examiner
Commerce investigation concludes Chinese solar companies are skirting tariffs
The Commerce Department said in a new report that solar imports sourced from several Asian countries are skirting existing U.S. tariffs on China, a finding that paves the way for new tariffs on imports. Commerce issued a preliminary determination Friday in an anti-circumvention investigation into solar imports from Thailand, Malaysia,...
