YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima food bank gets $5,000 worth of donations from U.S. Cellular

YAKIMA, Wash.  — Food insecurity is hitting many locals hard, but the Yakima Rotary Food Bank said they’ve received a big donation that’s going to help hundreds of local families. U.S. Cellular donated $5,000 dollars worth of food — about 1,600 items – Thursday as part of their efforts to give back to the community during the holiday season. “We have...
Yakima Herald Republic

'It feels welcoming': Nuestra Casa moves to new location in Sunnyside

Nuestra Casa began serving women and families in the Yakima Valley community almost two decades ago, when it began offering English as a second language classes near St. Joseph School. In 2015, the organization moved to Sunnyside United Methodist Church, where it expanded its educational offerings and community-oriented work. Nuestra...
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 4, 2022

Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Why is DTG allowed to keep fouling our ground water?

To the editor — State Ecology has determined DTG's Rocky Top landfill is a toxic hazardous waste cleanup site. This summer Ecology found DTG excavated the natural soil layer beneath the landfill that serves as a protective "alternative liner." "It is clear that geologic information used to justify the...
Yakima Herald Republic

All I Need is One Bite: A&B Native American Cuisine

I love to read food and restaurant reviews like some people love to read comic books. My foodie column will try to dig deeper into the lives of the chefs behind the Yakima Valley’s restaurants. I want to know what makes them tick, who their inspirations were, and what continues to motivate them to elevate their menus to the next level.
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
KIMA TV

Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area

YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
Yakima Herald Republic

C. Nadine Hunter, 98

C. Nadine Hunter, 98, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 24. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thanks for the reflective tape on the power poles

To the editor — I'm not sure who to thank, the Yakama Nation or Pacific Power, but those reflective tapes on the power poles in the Harrah/Wapato area are so helpful. Especially now, with darkness coming so much earlier each day, it makes driving easier. PAT KRUEGER. Harrah.
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: There is it is — the solution Yakima needs

Election over. Nothing new on the horizon while the city continues to languish with financial limitations of city services. A status-quo “store management” appears to be the city’s machination in lieu of a progressive development mandate. Two city police officers (one retired) separately expressed to me recently...
nbcrightnow.com

NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair

YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
Yakima Herald Republic

Donna J. Getsinger Kukes, 74

Donna Jean Getsinger Kukes, 74, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Leilani CJ Wilkins

Leilani CJ (Ginger) Wilkins, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shepherd's Gate Adult Family Home, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Marla K. Pfeifer, 69

Marla Kay Pfeifer, 69, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
107.3 KFFM

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
Yakima Herald Republic

William A. Klutts, 59

William A. "Bill" Klutts, 59, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 27. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic

Arrest made in four-alarm fire that destroyed Ellensburg hay building, recreation center

ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to a fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning. According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office...

