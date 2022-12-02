ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Observer

Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

By Staff Report
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24h1k2_0jUtU7Qp00
The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Stock photo

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. with the theme “A Classic Hometown Christmas” on Main Street. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m.

The following is the official lineup for the parade:

Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion

1. Prosperity Police Department.

2. Grand Marshal – Ret. LTC Henry P. Bufkin.

3. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family.

4. Prosperity Town Council.

5. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge.

6. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court.

7. In Loving Memory of Mr. Stanley Dominick, Prosperity Lineman and Larry Spotts, Former Mayor 2006-2009.

8. Sheriff James L. Foster and Family.

9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

1.0 Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer.

12. Open.

13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece.

14. Nick Shealy – Newberry County Council.

15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack.

16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith.

17. Carlton Kinard – Newberry City Council.

18. Jackie Holmes – District 5 Newberry City Council.

19. Prosperity Drug Bug.

20. Carter Lake State Farm.

21. Lovelace Family Medicine.

22. Ralph Cooper Sr.

23. Cub Scout Pack 400.

24. Bethel Baptist Church.

25. Pope D. Johnson III.

26. Zoe Frick – Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School.

27. Breeze Shooters.

28. Women on a Mission/Shiloh AME Church.

29. Mt. Hebron AME Church.

30. Spoon Truck – Newberry Museum.

31. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

32. Cub Scout Pack 76 and Girl Scout Troop 2707.

33. Sease’s Tree Service.

34. Miss Mid-Carolina High School – Addie Bowers.

35. Luna Wolves Softball.

36. Luna Wolves Softball 09.

37. Newberry County GOP.

38. Dalton Monts.

39. Dalton Monts.

40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen.

41. Douglas and Cannon Real Estate.

42. The Uppercut/Uppercut on Main.

43. Love Learning Center.

44. Back to the Rack.

45. Circle K.

46. Niyla Eigner – Miss Mid-Carolina High School Homecoming Queen.

47. Newberry Rotary Club.

48. Koon’s Sawmill.

49. Cannon’s Creek – Prosperity ARP Church.

50. Wightman United Methodist Church.

51. Earwood Karate Dojo.

52. Earwood Karate Dojo.

53. Griffin School of Dance.

54. St Luke’s Lutheran Church.

55. Mid-Carolina Cheer Team.

56. Joy Ride.

57. Elizabeth Dewalt.

58. Smokin Buttz.

59. Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands.

60. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

61. Mix 4×4.

62. DC Danceworks.

63. Grace Lutheran Church.

64. Next Generation Landscaping.

65. Macedonia Lutheran Church.

66. Prosperity Western Auto.

67. Prosperity Western Auto.

68. Kickin Ashe.

69. Prosperity Western Auto.

70. Well’s Sanitation Service – Terrance Knight.

71. Good Ol’ Boys – Bert Lucus – 1940 Farmall H.

72. Good Ol’ Boys -Melissa Dennis.

73. Good Ol’ Boys – Jackson Graham.

74 Good Ol’ Boys – Charlie Grooms.

75. Good Ol’ Boys – Nicholas Morris.

76. Good Ol’ Boys – Seth Buzhardt.

77. Good Ol’ Boys- Cole Boozer.

78. Good Ol’ Boys – Clayton Dennis.

79. Good Ol’ Boys – Jacob Graham.

80. Open.

81. Good Ol’ Boys – 1952 John Deere A Model – John Cearley.

82. Good Ol’ Boys – 1947 John Deere B Model – Jason Long.

83. Good Ol’ Boys – 1650 Oliver Tractor – Donnie Leitzsey.

84. Walmart.

85. Athena’s Pet Sitting & Detail Shop & Reel N and Wheel N.

86. Huggins Farm and Services, LLC.

87. Huggins Farm and Services, LLC.

88. Wilbert Glasgow.

89. Bad Brad’s Guide Service.

90. Wheeler’s Lawncare Service, LLC.

91. Newberry Shrine Club.

92. Georgia Pacific.

93. Newberry County Detention Center.

94. David Cleveland 1929 Case Model L.

95. Newberry County Career Center FFA.

96. Mid-Carolina Mudcats.

97. ASAP Roadside Rescue – Newberry Middle School Football Team.

98. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

99. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

100. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

101. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

102. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

103. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

104. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

105. Prosperity Rescue – Park on Pine St.

106. Prosperity Rescue – Park on Pine St.

107. Prosperity Fire Department – Park on Pine St.

108. Open.

109. Open.

110. Open.

111. Open.

112. Open.

113. Open.

114. Mid-Carolina High School Band – Rebel Regiment.

115. Santa Claus.

116. Newberry County Sheriff Department.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

47th Annual Catfish Stomp kicks off holiday season in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Saturday was the 47th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Festival, a tradition for the town and its people. “It is our tradition for our family," Elizabeth Watson said. "Yes, we’ve been doing this since me and my husband were little kids, and then when we had kids we always brought them here and they haven’t missed a year since,”
Newberry Observer

Tuba Christmas returns Dec. 10

NEWBERRY — Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 21st year this December 10. This year’s event will be held in an old location, the Newberry College Alumni Music Center Recital Hall. The performance time will be 3:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Newberry Observer

Newberry County mayors thank Cromer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
wach.com

Christmas parade road closures and detours in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that there will be road closures and detours during the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 for the Town of Lexington Christmas Parade in downtown Lexington. These road closures and detours will begin at...
WIS-TV

Nonprofit needs your help reaching 4,000 families this Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families (FHF) is continuing its 34 years of regional assistance through a partnership with the Palmetto Project and WIS News 10. The seasonal program helps indigent families across Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Fairfield County in buying gifts and feeding children over Christmas. FHF hopes to exceed last year’s numbers by servicing at least 4,000 families this December.
Newberry Observer

Supporting the NPD Explorers

NEWBERRY — Tina Graham and Angela Reid, real estate agents with ERA Real Estate, recently teamed up to help provide funding to the Newberry Police Department Explorers’ Program. This program is a career-oriented program that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement by...
WJBF

American Pickers coming to South Carolina

American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
News19 WLTX

Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
WYFF4.com

Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter

In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
News19 WLTX

Major accident blocking traffic at Leesburg, Trotter roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials in Columbia are warning drivers to avoid a sizable accident at a busy intersection on the edge of town. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced late Saturday that it had crews at the intersection of Trotter and Leesburg roads due to a crash. The area lies just south of Fort Jackson in a largely rural residential area, though Leesburg Road is a major route for many in it.
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
kentuckytoday.com

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
Columbia Star

Two 90-year-old paratrooper Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Joe Cole ( seated) and Jim Hami l ton received Quilts of Valor Sunday, November 20 at New Life Baptist Church in Columbia. A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or Veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” Unfortunately, Mr. Cole passed away Tuesday, November 29.
Newberry Observer

Turkey Trot runs on Thanksgiving

Jon Lawson Cope and Cole Harper dressed up for the occasion as turkeys on Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Z Bogue already had a turkey ready for the Turkey Trot. On Thanksgiving Day, Downtown Fitness Compound held an inaugural Turkey Trot with about 55 people in attendance. This 5K run/walk began at 8 a.m. last Thursday and looks to be a new tradition here in the City of Newberry.
News19 WLTX

Crash near Elgin leaves two injured with one air-lifted on Saturday

ELGIN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Fire Department say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Saturday near Elgin. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 near Stephen Campbell Road. Glover said the crash involved two vehicles and later added that another person was taken to the hospital by ground.
Newberry Observer

Joe White sworn in as District 40 representative

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White, Republican, was administered the oath of office, during a special term of court by Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith Jr., as the new S.C. District 40 representative. White was officially elected as the representative during the Nov. 8 election. Following the oath, White addressed...
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy