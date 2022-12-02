Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Stock photo

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Christmas Parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. with the theme “A Classic Hometown Christmas” on Main Street. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m.

The following is the official lineup for the parade:

Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Rebel Battalion

1. Prosperity Police Department.

2. Grand Marshal – Ret. LTC Henry P. Bufkin.

3. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family.

4. Prosperity Town Council.

5. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge.

6. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court.

7. In Loving Memory of Mr. Stanley Dominick, Prosperity Lineman and Larry Spotts, Former Mayor 2006-2009.

8. Sheriff James L. Foster and Family.

9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

1.0 Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer.

12. Open.

13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece.

14. Nick Shealy – Newberry County Council.

15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack.

16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith.

17. Carlton Kinard – Newberry City Council.

18. Jackie Holmes – District 5 Newberry City Council.

19. Prosperity Drug Bug.

20. Carter Lake State Farm.

21. Lovelace Family Medicine.

22. Ralph Cooper Sr.

23. Cub Scout Pack 400.

24. Bethel Baptist Church.

25. Pope D. Johnson III.

26. Zoe Frick – Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School.

27. Breeze Shooters.

28. Women on a Mission/Shiloh AME Church.

29. Mt. Hebron AME Church.

30. Spoon Truck – Newberry Museum.

31. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

32. Cub Scout Pack 76 and Girl Scout Troop 2707.

33. Sease’s Tree Service.

34. Miss Mid-Carolina High School – Addie Bowers.

35. Luna Wolves Softball.

36. Luna Wolves Softball 09.

37. Newberry County GOP.

38. Dalton Monts.

40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen.

41. Douglas and Cannon Real Estate.

42. The Uppercut/Uppercut on Main.

43. Love Learning Center.

44. Back to the Rack.

45. Circle K.

46. Niyla Eigner – Miss Mid-Carolina High School Homecoming Queen.

47. Newberry Rotary Club.

48. Koon’s Sawmill.

49. Cannon’s Creek – Prosperity ARP Church.

50. Wightman United Methodist Church.

51. Earwood Karate Dojo.

53. Griffin School of Dance.

54. St Luke’s Lutheran Church.

55. Mid-Carolina Cheer Team.

56. Joy Ride.

57. Elizabeth Dewalt.

58. Smokin Buttz.

59. Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands.

60. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

61. Mix 4×4.

62. DC Danceworks.

63. Grace Lutheran Church.

64. Next Generation Landscaping.

65. Macedonia Lutheran Church.

66. Prosperity Western Auto.

68. Kickin Ashe.

70. Well’s Sanitation Service – Terrance Knight.

71. Good Ol’ Boys – Bert Lucus – 1940 Farmall H.

72. Good Ol’ Boys -Melissa Dennis.

73. Good Ol’ Boys – Jackson Graham.

74 Good Ol’ Boys – Charlie Grooms.

75. Good Ol’ Boys – Nicholas Morris.

76. Good Ol’ Boys – Seth Buzhardt.

77. Good Ol’ Boys- Cole Boozer.

78. Good Ol’ Boys – Clayton Dennis.

79. Good Ol’ Boys – Jacob Graham.

80. Open.

81. Good Ol’ Boys – 1952 John Deere A Model – John Cearley.

82. Good Ol’ Boys – 1947 John Deere B Model – Jason Long.

83. Good Ol’ Boys – 1650 Oliver Tractor – Donnie Leitzsey.

84. Walmart.

85. Athena’s Pet Sitting & Detail Shop & Reel N and Wheel N.

86. Huggins Farm and Services, LLC.

88. Wilbert Glasgow.

89. Bad Brad’s Guide Service.

90. Wheeler’s Lawncare Service, LLC.

91. Newberry Shrine Club.

92. Georgia Pacific.

93. Newberry County Detention Center.

94. David Cleveland 1929 Case Model L.

95. Newberry County Career Center FFA.

96. Mid-Carolina Mudcats.

97. ASAP Roadside Rescue – Newberry Middle School Football Team.

98. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

99. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

100. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

101. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

102. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

103. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

104. ASAP Roadside Rescue.

105. Prosperity Rescue – Park on Pine St.

106. Prosperity Rescue – Park on Pine St.

107. Prosperity Fire Department – Park on Pine St.

108. Open.

109. Open.

110. Open.

111. Open.

112. Open.

113. Open.

114. Mid-Carolina High School Band – Rebel Regiment.

115. Santa Claus.

116. Newberry County Sheriff Department.