NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.

Michael Hill has been arrested and booked into the Hall County jail: there are child molestation allegations for the 33 year-old man from Gainesville.

A man arrested this week in Gainesville is accused in the October break-in of a home in Hall County and the assaults of a man and woman who lived there: charges against 29 year-old Jorge Garcia include battery and burglary.

©2022 Cox Media Group