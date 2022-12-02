ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ula01_0jUtTOJi00

Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain .

The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.

The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”

Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish, Ziggy Marley, Foals, Kendrick Lamar , Olivia Rodrigo and Paul McCartney — at 80 the festival’s oldest-ever headliner.

John will be 76 when he plays Glastonbury.

John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium — the site of two career-highlight gigs in 1975 — that featured guests including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The valedictory tour began in September 2018 in Pennsylvania with the first of 300-plus dates scheduled worldwide. It was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021 in New Orleans.

The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin

Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
The Independent

Elton John to end UK touring career with headline show at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John is set to end his UK touring career with a bang.The music icon has been confirmed as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage for his last-ever British gig.It will mark the end of what he has promised will be a “spectacular” farewell tour next summer.In a statement announcing the show, he said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Primavera Sound releases 2023 festival line upOne person arrested after couple beaten at Elton John concert in Los AngelesQatar: Dua Lipa speaks out over 'speculation' around World Cup performance
Ultimate Classic Rock

Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List

Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
The Independent

Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event

Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show

The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
The Independent

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands but at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones feted for their lifetime of artistic contributions.Actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooney, groundbreaking composer and conductor Tania León, and contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant will join Knight, and the entire crew of U2 in being honored by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The organization honors a select group of people every year for their...
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
The Independent

Meghan and Harry fans hit out as William and Kate sources nickname them ‘the Kardashians’

Fans have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians”.On Friday,The Times reported that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US by allowing Netflix to release the trailer for their documentary series, Harry and Meghan.The teaser came out on Thursday, while William and Kate have been in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony, which gives $1m to projects aiming to solve climate problems by 2030.A source also told The Times that...
The Independent

Adam Sandler says he stopped reading film critics after seeing the reviews of this one film

Adam Sandler has said that he stopped reading reviews after the harsh criticism of Billy Madison.The actor opened up about his views on film critics during a recent Netflix conversation for his recent movie Hustle.Sandler, 56, said that he stopped paying attention to reviews after his 1995 comedy Bill Madison was torn apart by film critics.Although the comedy – which Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlily – is generally recognised to be a staple in the actor’s body of work, he recalled that 90 per cent of film critics called it “garbage” when it was released.“When I was 17 and...
The Independent

Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
The Independent

‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter

Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
The Independent

James McAvoy says he will no longer participate in Oscar campaigns because it made him feel ‘cheap’

James McAvoy has said he refuses to participate in Oscar campaigns because doing so in the past made him feel “cheap”.During awards seasons, stars of films are expected to spend time socialising with members of the Academy in order to hopefully secure nominations for themselves and their films.Oscars campaigns are an accepted part of awards season for most actors and filmmakers. McAvoy, however, has opened up on his decision not to participate in the self-promotion.In a new interview with GQ, the actor said that he had refused to campaign for an Oscar nomination for his role opposite Keira Knightly in...
The Independent

Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials as her husband’s Earthshot Prize honoured environmental pioneers – by wearing a rented gown.Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas that William hopes will help repair the planet were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.The event staged this year in the US city of Boston is one of the highlights of the Prince of Wales’s official calendar and has been dubbed the future King’s “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize’s chief...
TheDailyBeast

‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Paparazzi Picture Isn’t Quite What It Seems

A picture used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming bombshell docuseries shows a crowd of photographers jostling to get the perfect shot—but you can’t see who or what they’re photographing. According to The Sun, that’s because the image shows photographers taking pictures at a Harry Potter movie premiere that happened years before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even met. In the trailer for Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry can be heard saying in a voice-over after the photo is shown: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” giving the impression that the picture illustrates the intense media scrutiny the couple have undoubtedly faced for years. A Sun photographer who attended the July 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two said no members of the royal family were at the event. “I don’t imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family,” royal expert Ingrid Seward said. “This fake picture weakens his point.”Read it at The Sun
The Independent

Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate

Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...
iheart.com

Brian Johnson’s Pre-AC/DC Band, Geordie, Releases New Song

Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band, Geordie, has released a new song to mark their 50th anniversary. The song is called "Red, White & Blue" and you can check it out below or on YouTube. The band tapped former Back Street Crawler frontman Terry Slesser for lead vocals.
Variety

Imagine Dragons on How Working With Rick Rubin Prompted the Band’s ‘Most Honest’ Record Yet

Imagine Dragons have been churning out hits since the release of their 2012 debut “Night Visions.” Their anthems have flooded the airwaves, while five of their albums have become Top 10 hits on the Billboard 200. What’s been their calling card for more than a decade is their rep as alt-rock bangers with a sense of urgency. “I like to listen to big songs. I like a big chorus. I like big melodies. I like drama,” bandleader Dan Reynolds explains from his home in L.A. “I also grew up in Las Vegas where everything’s eccentric, everything is larger than life.” His...
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy