Tory MP reported to police by colleagues over rape and sexual assault allegations

By Jon Stone
 3 days ago

A senior Conservative MP has been reported to the police over allegations they committed rape and a string of sexual assaults.

The MP was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a group of colleagues, themselves Tory MPs.

The third-party claims span a period of two years and the MPs reported the incidents as a third party, broadcaster TalkTV reports .

The backbench MP is said to be subject to an investigation by an independent law firm.

But despite this still have the Conservative whip and have not been suspended by party chiefs.

On becoming prime minister Rishi Sunak pledged to put integrity, professionalism and accountability at the heart of his government.

Asked to confirm the reports, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Independent : "On 28 October, police received allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.

"The reports were submitted via a third party. Officers are making enquiries into these allegations."

The Conservative party has yet to comment on the allegations and the government whips office has declined to comment.

The news comes a day after The Sun newspaper reported that a separate former Tory MP had been arrested in June 2021 for alleged historic sex crimes.

That file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which is set to make a decision on whether to charge.

A third Conservative is also on bail over separate allegations of rape and has been told to avoid the parliamentary estate.

Today's Chester by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson , who stepped down after a standards investigation upheld two complaints of sexual misconduct. Labour retained the seat with an increased share of the vote.

