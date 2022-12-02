Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass Dec 2022 List Out; Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, High on Life, Metal: Hellsinger, and More Coming
This Holiday season, Xbox Game Pass has you covered with titles to play all month around with offerings that will satisfy fans of every genre. Kicking things off, players can currently play Pixpil's -Eastward, an adventure game where you take on an expedition in a society nearing its end. Along with that, The Walking Dead: The Final Season from Telltale Games will satisfy your needs for zombie scares in a beautiful story inspired by the iconic comic book series. Finally, players can also try Totally Reliable Delivery Service on PC. Featuring ragdoll physics simulations, attempt to deliver couriers as fast as possible, while making sure you don't damage it.
With a new month comes a new slate of games being added to the hugely successful Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and we now have the full rundown on the latest additions from Microsoft. Highlighting December's class is "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part LEGO-ified recreation of George Lucas' genre-defining cinematic universe. Game Pass subscribers will be able to download this title at no extra cost starting December 6. This one isn't guaranteed to stay on Game Pass forever, so you might consider owning it permanently if you end up falling in love — you'll get a small discount if you decide to buy it. It normally costs $59.99.
Warwick Davis has returned to the role of Willow Ufgood for the first time in more than three decades for the Disney+ show Willow, re-taking the mantle of the sorcerer he first played in the 1988 film of the same name. Now, the actor is shedding some light on some of his inspirations for the character's revival, including taking some cues from another one of his iconic franchises: Star Wars.
Rian Johnson is weighing in amid debate surrounding the release strategy for his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The director told Insider in an interview published online Friday that he is pushing for his Knives Out sequel to go back into theaters once the Netflix film begins streaming on the platform Dec. 23. The new Daniel Craig-starring movie was given a one-week limited theatrical run that began Nov. 23, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently admitted that the company left “lots” of money on the table by not giving it a wider release but that the focus remains...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
