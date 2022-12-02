Read full article on original website
Freethink
Watch a Neuralink robot insert electrodes into a dummy brain
Neuralink just demonstrated its surgical robot for the first time, showing the world during a livestreamed event how the bot could swiftly and precisely insert electrode-packed threads into a dummy brain. The background: In 2017, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he’d co-founded a new neurotech company called Neuralink. Its...
Elon Musk expects Neuralink’s brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expects a wireless brain chip developed by his company Neuralink to begin human clinical trials in six months, after the company missed earlier timelines set by him. The company is developing brain chip interfaces that it says could enable disabled patients to move and communicate again, with Musk adding on Wednesday that it will also target restoring vision. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Texas, Neuralink has in recent years been conducting tests on animals as it seeks approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical trials in people. “We...
Ars Technica
Over a year later, Musk’s Neuralink still 6 months from human trials
On Wednesday night, Elon Musk hosted an update from his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink. Most of the update involved various researchers at the company providing overviews of the specific areas of technology development they were working on. But there wasn't anything dramatically new in the tech compared to the company's 2020 update, and it was difficult to piece the presentations together into a coherent picture of what the company plans to do with its hardware.
Brain-computer interfaces could allow soldiers to control weapons with their thoughts and turn off their fear – but the ethics of neurotechnology lags behind the science
Imagine that a soldier has a tiny computer device injected into their bloodstream that can be guided with a magnet to specific regions of their brain. With training, the soldier could then control weapon systems thousands of miles away using their thoughts alone. Embedding a similar type of computer in a soldier’s brain could suppress their fear and anxiety, allowing them to carry out combat missions more efficiently. Going one step further, a device equipped with an artificial intelligence system could directly control a soldier’s behavior by predicting what options they would choose in their current situation.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Vox
AI experts are increasingly afraid of what they’re creating
In 2018 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had something to say: “AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire.” Pichai’s comment was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. But nearly five years later, it’s looking more and more prescient.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Artificial intelligence caught helping school kids cheat by writing essays and scientists say it’s hard to stop
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is helping students cheat in their school essays, a study has found. Experts have warned that article-writing programs are booming as they are difficult to detect and hard to prove. Some are even advertising to write a Shakespeare essay for students who don't want to write their own.
FDA Announces Monoclonal Antibody Not Authorized Due to Inability to Fight Omicron
A year after the omicron variant of COVID-19 began to upend the world and start a new stage of the pandemic, several new subvariants have originated from the variant, with reaction to treatment changing along with the subvariants. With the recent rise of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. subvariants, one previously...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning
Antibiotics are not enough in the war against pathogens.
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
Exercise May Increase the Effectiveness of Your Covid-19 Vaccine, a New Study Found: Here's How to Get the Most Benefit
Having the most protection from severe outcomes following Covid-19 infection is largely attributed to vaccination. But, the shot's effectiveness may be enhanced by physical activity, a new study found. Elevated levels of physical activity appeared to be associated with higher effectiveness from the primary series of the Covid-19 vaccination, according...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
hackernoon.com
Diverse types of Artificial Intelligence: A Must-know for AI Enthusiasts
A precursory article that explains various categorizations of artificial intelligence, some real-life examples and concepts. Artificial Intelligence has been the hot tech buzz worldwide among computer scientists in the last few years. It is nothing but a branch of computer science involved with the design of computers or other programmed mechanical devices having the capacity to imitate human intelligence and thought.
MIT engineers design self-replicating robots capable of assembling giant structures
When it comes to the manufacturing of commercial aircraft, different parts are manufactured at various locations. Before finally bringing them all together in a central plant and putting the finished aeroplane together, the tail components, the fuselage, and the wings are made at different plants. Many other large structures, besides...
AK Prosthetics Founder Adero Knott Nets Grant To Develop Bicycle Adapter for Amputees
Adero Knott, who identifies as a congenital below-elbow amputee, has joined forces with venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton to develop a bike adapter for amputees. Medium reports the professional relationship between Knott and Hamilton began last January when Knott tagged Hamilton in an Instagram post with the headline “Black Disabled Woman Develops App that Makes Customized Prosthetics Covid-Proof for Amputees.”
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
marktechpost.com
High-Performance Computing (HPC) And Artificial Intelligence (AI)
A desktop or a laptop with a 3 GHz processor can perform about 3 billion (10^9)calculations per second. Although this is much faster than what a human can do, it pales in comparison to High-Performance computing solutions, which can perform quadrillions (10^15) of calculations per second. High-Performance Computing (HPC) refers...
science.org
Different reference frames on different axes: Space and language in indigenous Amazonians
Spatial cognition is central to human behavior, but the way people conceptualize space varies within and across groups for unknown reasons. Here, we found that adults from an indigenous Bolivian group used systematically different spatial reference frames on different axes, according to known differences in their discriminability: In both verbal and nonverbal tests, participants preferred allocentric (i.e., environment-based) space on the left-right axis, where spatial discriminations (like “b” versus “d”) are notoriously difficult, but the same participants preferred egocentric (i.e., body-based) space on the front-back axis, where spatial discrimination is relatively easy. The results (i) establish a relationship between spontaneous spatial language and memory across axes within a single culture, (ii) challenge the claim that each language group has a predominant spatial reference frame at a given scale, and (iii) suggest that spatial thinking and language may both be shaped by spatial discrimination abilities, as they vary across cultures and contexts.
