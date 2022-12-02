ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fash’: Justin & John Fashanu Biopic Set At ITV From BAFTA Nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago

The life of Justin Fashanu , the first footballer to come out as gay, and his brother John Fashanu, is to be turned into an ITV drama from BAFTA-nominated writer Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Justin Fashanu was an extremely talented footballer who became the first black British footballer to be sold for £1M ($1.2M) at the age of just 20, becoming one of the most celebrated people in British sport. In 1990, he came out as gay and by 1998, with his football career in tatters and ostracized by his family, he committed suicide.

The drama will weave together the lives of Justin Fashanu and his brother John Fashanu, who also played football and was estranged from his brother at the time of his death.

ITV said the drama is being put together with the support of Fashanu’s brother and other contributors include LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell. Dominic Treadwell Collins’ ITV Studios label Happy Prince is producing, Kwei-Armah ( Elmina’s Kitchen) is writing and ITV Studios is distributing.

Kwei-Armah said: “I grew up watching the Fashanu brothers. I was fascinated by them. Inspired by them. As an adult, my heart breaks for them. ‘The past is a foreign land’, the saying goes, ‘they do things differently there’. In Fash , I wanted to dive into that past, particularly one that has so many resonances with today.”

ITV Drama head Polly Hill said the scribe’s “scripts are brilliant and and tell a story that is heart-breaking and sadly still relevant today.”

ITV is also soon to premier biopics about Crossroads star Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter, and Cary Grant, starring Jason Isaacs.

‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’

British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers.   Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
‘Star Wars’ Star Daisy Ridley To Star In & EP ‘The Christie Affair’ From Miramax TV

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) will star in and EP the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel, The Christie Affair. Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) will adapt the script. Miramax TV is set to develop and produce the murder mystery. In 1926, when her husband’s affair became public, Agatha Christie vanished for eleven days. In this reimagining, told through the eyes of her husband’s mistress Nan O’Dea (Ridley), Nan and Agatha become entwined in each other’s lives in ways neither expected. The Christie Affair was published by St. Martin’s Press on February 1, 2022, becoming a UK no. 1 bestseller. On this...
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Renewed For Season Two By BBC

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The wartime drama, which was picked up for season one by Epix in the U.S., ended in the past few minutes with a “To Be Continued” caption as Jack O’Connell’s character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes. Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo...
Peter Bart: Pre-Woke Royals Reveled In Hollywood Naughtiness, But The William-And-Kate Show Ducks Family Rivalries

Having just arrived in Los Angeles, Prince Philip faced a covey of reporters with photographers snapping away. “You asked about my mission to America,” he said. “The Queen and I are dedicated to helping the underprivileged. Mind you, we realize that an underprivileged child in Los Angeles is one who doesn’t have his own swimming pool.” This was a jaunty, relaxed Prince Philip, circa 1966, unworried about the social media (there weren’t any) as he made his rounds of Hollywood. Joining him for meals and visits to sets were Natalie Wood, Shirley MacLaine, Dick Van Dyke, Gregory Peck and Joey Bishop,...
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes Hit-And-Run Driver Gets Lenient Sentence In NY Court

UPDATE: The driver who fatally ran over Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes with his electric scooter has been sentenced to one to three years in prison on Wednesday. Brian Boyd, 27, was sentenced by Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan Supreme Court for the 2021 hit-and-run.  The precise amount of jail time will be determined by a state parole board when it reviews the case. However, Boyd could be out in as soon as a year.  Judge Carro gave credit to Boyd for his admission of guilt in a plea deal. The DA’s office later encouraged the judge to ignore the deal, since Boyd...
Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83

Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
Andrew Dominik Addresses Backlash Against Marilyn Monroe Picture ‘Blonde’ – Red Sea Film Festival

Andrew Dominik shared his thoughts on the unexpected backlash against his Marylin Monroe drama Blonde during an In-Conversation event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Sunday. The feature, starring Ana de Armas as the tragic, iconic actress, divided critics when it world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and then received an avalanche of criticism when it dropped on Netflix on September 28. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage He admitted he had been taken aback by the response at first. “I was expecting critical success, and then that no one would see...
‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
Holly Robinson Peete Pays Tribute To Late ‘Sesame Street’ Star Bob McGrath With Touching Throwback Video

Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath. “This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.” Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street...
Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
James McAvoy Reveals Why He Didn’t Campaign To Land Oscar For ‘Atonement’: “I Felt Cheap”

James McAvoy is opening up about his refusal to campaign to win an Oscar which led to him not scoring a nod for his work on Atonement (2007). In an interview with British GQ, McAvoy said that he saw first-hand what it took for Forest Whitaker to land his leading actor Oscar for his work on The Last King of Scotland, a film both actors starred in. McAvoy was seemingly not overjoyed with the way actors have to cozy up to members of the Academy to get a nod or a vote to win. “[With the Last King of Scotland campaign], it...
Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
Will Smith and Kate Bush feature in Top 10 Christmas cracker jokes for 2022

Jokes about Will Smith, Chris Rock, Kate Bush, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all feature in the Top 10 Christmas cracker jokes for 2022.Topical stories from the past 12 months have been used as material for the best festive cracker gags, which were voted for by the British public to determine the winning one-liner.The altercation between Smith and Rock on stage at the Oscars in March was referenced in one joke. It reads: “Why are Will Smith and Chris Rock not having turkey this Christmas? Because they’ve got beef.”One joke alluded to the cost of living crisis, while another...
‘Black Panther’ Rises To $733M Global, ’Violent Night’ Launches With $20M WW & ‘Matilda’ Nears $10M In UK – International Box Office

Akin to domestic, it was a rather sleepy weekend at the international box office. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again won the frame, with $20.2M from 50 overseas markets for an offshore total of $339.3M and a global tally of $733M through Sunday. The offshore drop on Wakanda Forever was 39% as it heads to a finish in the $800Ms worldwide. The film still reigns as the No. 1 non-local movie in several markets including France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and remains the No. 7 biggest global movie of the year. Internationally, it will soon pass Thor: Ragnarok...
