ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Dozens of migrants allegedly abused, held hostage in the city

Federal agents discovered 60 migrants packed into a mobile home in Southeast Albuquerque, where the alleged captors are accused of holding them hostage for weeks – starving and beating them and raping at least one woman. Rolando Joaquin-Miguel, who is 34 or 35, is charged with bringing in and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors

PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program. Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with the names of each family member and their interests, as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade

The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

GYMNASTICS: This Young man’s sport of choice

Will Young isn’t the first gymnast Brandy Wood has helped perfect his craft at Eagle Ridge Gymnastics in Rio Rancho, nor will he be the last such athlete sent on to a prestigious Division I national gymnastics power. Young is merely the most recent, signing his national letter of...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy