Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasJemez Pueblo, NM
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
Dozens of migrants allegedly abused, held hostage in the city
Federal agents discovered 60 migrants packed into a mobile home in Southeast Albuquerque, where the alleged captors are accused of holding them hostage for weeks – starving and beating them and raping at least one woman. Rolando Joaquin-Miguel, who is 34 or 35, is charged with bringing in and...
rrobserver.com
Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors
PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program. Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with the names of each family member and their interests, as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.
rrobserver.com
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade
The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
rrobserver.com
Boys & Girls Clubs set to provide after-school care at Bernalillo elementary schools
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico is officially opening of its first location in the district of Bernalillo Public Schools at Santo Domingo Elementary School,. which serves Santo Domingo Pueblo. A grand opening celebration will take place at the school at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with...
rrobserver.com
GYMNASTICS: This Young man’s sport of choice
Will Young isn’t the first gymnast Brandy Wood has helped perfect his craft at Eagle Ridge Gymnastics in Rio Rancho, nor will he be the last such athlete sent on to a prestigious Division I national gymnastics power. Young is merely the most recent, signing his national letter of...
rrobserver.com
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
Comments / 0