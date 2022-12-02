Read full article on original website
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs
December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs. Horoscope is a diagram or map based on the position of the Sun, Moon, other planets and the rising sign of the zodiac. The orbits of Moon and the planets lie entirely within the zodiac and the zodiac is a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side.
Your December 5, 2022 Weekly Horoscope Centers Curiosity
It’s the season of honest and outspoken Sagittarius, which means you’ve probably been speaking your mind much more than usual. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius SZN is all about sharing your truths with anyone willing to listen, but it’s not necessarily a time when you’re feeling as open to others’ perspectives. Though you may be reluctant to open up, your December 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to ask questions and embrace whatever answers come your way.
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 4, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stretching your imagination into interesting areas will enlarge your world. What delights your imagination may not be applicable or appropriate to real life, but the fantasy can positively affect the way you run your days. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your heart can be made very happy...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
December Capricorn Vs. January Capricorn: What's The Difference?
Zodiac signs can tell you a lot about someone's personality, but they can also be slightly misleading. There are some signs that are well-known for having certain traits. For example, Leos need attention, Tauruses have a stubborn streak, and Scorpios are mysterious — at least according to popular belief. However, there are other signs that are often forgotten and not talked about as much.
Gemini weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. The new forward-facing path of Jupiter is fabulous news for your goals and success sector. And as Neptune also preps to spin direct again this week, you are so on top of where you need to go, and how you can get there. Stick to...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
Your December Horoscope Outlook Is Here
Your December horoscope outlook is here! Curious to find out what's in the stars for you during this new month? Find out!. Go all out! Happy holidays, beautiful people. While we’re gearing up for family time, good eats, and loving gift exchanges, keep in mind that we are approaching our final Mercury retrograde of the year.
What’s Your Sign? – December 2, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work requires increased effort during the next few days. But it all will pay off down the line. Things ease up in time for weekend fun with family and/or friends. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your genuine concern for others could prompt...
Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow
HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
