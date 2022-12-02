Read full article on original website
Related
National Double Dutch League hosts holiday competition in Harlem for international participants
What better way to jump into the holiday season than with some Double Dutch!
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
behindthescenesnyc.com
5 Magical NYC Activities to Try This Winter
Come explore 5 magical NYC activities to try this winter! So many unique spots to enjoy, so let us help you out!. There’s no shortage of exciting things to do in New York City. But, in this season of wind tunnels and freezing rain, locals and tourists alike have to get creative! So, come check out 5 magical NYC activities to try this winter!
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral of Saint John the Divine: Most Wonderful Place To Visit In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City. Located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine is the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is one of the largest cathedrals in the country, with a seating capacity of nearly 40,000 people.
Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more
While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.
New York Post
King Curtis was the greatest musician you’ve never heard of
As more than 1,000 people began arriving for the noon service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Lexington Avenue and East 54th Street, they couldn’t help but see the sign at the entrance. “Soul is the feeling of depth, the ability to reach someone. It’s being part of what today is all about . . .” the message began.
brownstoner.com
Mary Kay Gallagher Remembered as ‘Queen’ of Prospect Park South, Protector of Victorian Homes
A true force in preserving Brooklyn’s Victorian Flatbush, and the matriarch not just of her family but of a neighborhood, Mary Kay Gallagher passed away at her home in Prospect Park South on Thursday, November 24, just over a month shy of her 103rd birthday. Despite being a well-known...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tribeca doctor among nine cuffed in New York City drug selling scheme
A New York City doctor is among nine people who are charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, in Manhattan and Staten Island, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith was charged with 30 counts of criminal sale of a...
10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing
All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Bed Stuy Housing Lottery Launches With 199 Units
A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
jcitytimes.com
Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City
Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
3 people attacked with eggs, bricks on way to protest NYC drag queen event: cops
Three people were attacked with a brick and eggs, then robbed on their way to protest a drag queen event near Lincoln Center Saturday morning, cops said. The three were walking southbound on Amsterdam Avenue at 11:06 a.m. when six people — wearing black hooded shirts and black masks — attacked them from behind. One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was punched and kicked while the assailants snatched his coat, phone, and a sign, according to authorities. An attacker, meanwhile, picked up a 47-year-old woman and threw her to the ground as the attacker tried to steal her bag. The third friend, a 27-year-old man, was pushed and hit as he “was trying to defend his friend,” cops said. The masked thieves then chucked a brick and eggs at the protesters, but missed, according to police. No arrests have been made. The attackers were described as a woman and five men, all wearing black hoodies and masks.
Pay to pee: Pop-up NYC port-a-potties seek $1 donation for relief
A worker, who gave his name as Ronny, said no pedestrians seeking relief would be turned away, even if they didn't have $1 to drop in his donation bucket. Tourists said the port-a-potties at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge was a lifesaver. But the city quickly put the kibosh on the commodes after a Gothamist inquiry. [ more › ]
Complex
Telfar and Moose Knuckles Reconnect for Second Capsule Collection
Telfar and Moose Knuckles are back for round two. The NYC-based brand, founded by Telfar Clemens, has reunited with the Canadian outerwear specialist on a winter-ready capsule. The collection offers a mix of unisex ready-to-wear pieces as well as new iterations of the iconic Shopping Bags. Clemens said the range is anchored by “weather-resistant silhouettes that embody ostentatious anonymity”—an aesthetic that is widely associated with New York style.
Meet the TikTok bandit
A man who has garnered the attention of over 6,000 followers on TikTok, and twice claimed to be homeless, has been not only dining and dashing right out of restaurants without paying his tab and spreading the gospel claiming to be free, he’s been live streaming and boasting about his exploits.
fox5ny.com
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Comments / 1